Makenzie Wallace and Dylan Ryniak made the most of their experience at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional meet in Milton.
Both are headed to state in individual events for the Waunakee High School girls’ swim team, as Wallace, a senior, took sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke, touching the wall in 1:07.81.
A junior, Ryniak finished 10th in the 500-yard freestyle event, turning in a time of 5:18.06.
Wallace also swam a leg for the Warriors’ 200 medley relay team that also qualified for state by taking fourth in a time of 1:50.42, as she was joined by Alaina Sautebin, Emily Schmeiser and Grace Blitz.
Placing seventh in the 200-yard freestyle relay, with a time of 1:41.35, Waunakee’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Ryniak, Wallace, Schmeiser and Blitz also secured a state meet berth.
The Milton sectional was won by Middlelton with 380 points. Madison West (345.5 points) was second, followed by Madison Memorial (294), Verona Area/Mount Horeb (273), Monona Grove (195.5) and Sun Prairie (151).
Waunakee took seventh, compiling 143 points. Among the teams finishing behind the Warriors were Milton (111), Janesville Craig (109), Edgerton/Evansville (90), Oregon (59), Janesville Parker (36), Madison La Follette (29) and Madison East (28).