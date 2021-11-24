Brady Michaels swam a portion of the 400-yard medley relay for the Waunakee boys’ swim team on Tuesday at Monona Grove during the Badger East Relays event. The quartet finished second in a time of 3:49.47.
Brady Michaels swam a portion of the 400-yard medley relay for the Waunakee boys’ swim team on Tuesday at Monona Grove during the Badger East Relays event. The quartet finished second in a time of 3:49.47.
The Waunakee boys’ swim team kicked off its season on Tuesday at the Badger East Relays and took second, finishing 10 points out of first place.
Held at Monona Grove, the event featured a variety of relay competitions, and the Warriors won one event, as the 400-yard individual medley relay team of Brady Michaels, Ollie McCook, Connor Busse and Nolan Wallace took first in 4:03.56.
Taking second, the 400-yard medley relay quartet of Busse, Wallace, Michaels and McCook raced to a 3:49.47 finish.
In the 800-yard freestyle event, Jack Kashuk, Ben Madonia, Sean Shrader and Baylor Smith placed third in 8:34.17.
Also finishing third, Nathan Tuschl, Thomas Troester, Jonathan Orlowski and Talon Ware turned in a time of 51.6 in the 100-yard freestyle relay.
Meanwhile, in the 200-yard medley relay, Busse, Smith, Shrader and Paul Henninger ended up third in 1:57.74.
Busse, Madonia and Henninger swam to third in the 300-yard backstroke relay in 3:17.23.
There were two 200-yard freestyle relay events, with the 9th /10th grade Warrior group of Evan Jaworski, Julian Byrne, Hayden Leonard and Brayden Haversack tying for second in 1:51.5 and the 11th/12th team of Shrader, Madonia, Smith and Kashuk swimming to a runner-up finish in 1:42.83.
The 300-yard breaststroke team of Kashuk, Henninger and Aaron Abendroth swam to third in 3:58.74.
Lastly, the 400-yard freestyle relay group of Wallace, Michaels, Smith and McCook took second with a time of 3:34.04.
In the team standings, Monona Grove placed first on Tuesday with 112 points, followed by Waunakee (102), Stoughton (92), Milton (65), Watertown (37), Fort Atkinson (32) and DeForest (24).
Next up for Waunakee is the Sun Prairie Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 4, followed by a home meet against Watertown on Tuesday, Dec. 7.