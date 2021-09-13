At a dual meet on Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Waunakee High School girls’ swim team overpowered Fort Atkinson 132-37, with Makenzie Wallace and Emily Schmeiser leading the way.
The two were part of the winning 200-yard medley relay team, along with Alaina Sautebin and Grace Blitz. They turned in a time of 1:54.40.
Wallace also took first in the 200-yard individual medley, touching the wall in 2:19.13, and the 100-yard breaststroke, swimming a 1:12.43. Meanwhile, Schmeiser swam a winning time of 1:01.35 in the 100-yard butterfly.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Kajsa Rosenkvist placed first in 2:09.75, with Blitz winning the 50-yard freestyle in :25.45.
The trio of Blitz, Schmeiser and Wallace partnered with Dylan Ryniak to take first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.77.
Alyssa Franks was another first-place finisher for Waunakee, as she beat the field in the 100-yard freestyle by swimming a 1:01.83. Ryniak was a winner in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing in 5:35.99.
Sautebin also had a first for Waunakee, winning the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.58.
Lastly, Waunakee’s 400-yard freestyle relay team of Blitz, Franks, Ryniak and Sydney Schumacher cruised to a win in 4:01.44.
The Warriors host Watertown on Tuesday, Sept. 21.