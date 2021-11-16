Eighteen was a good number for two relay teams that competed at the state meet for the Waunakee High School girls swim team.
Comprising Alaina Sautebin, Makenzie Wallace, Emily Schmeiser and Grace Blitz, the Warriors’ 200-yard medley relay finished 18th in a time of 1:50.92.
Wallace, Schmeiser and Blitz teamed with Dylan Ryniak to place 18th in the 200-yard freestyle relay, as they hit the wall in 1:40.76.
Ryniak and Wallace also swam in individual events at state, with Ryniak taking 15th with a time of 5:13.43 in the 500-yard freestyle and Wallace ending up 25th in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:08.59.
“We had a great season, great sectionals with amazing times.” said Waunakee Head Coach Kayla Proctor. “Our state qualifiers also had a great meet. We had multiple best times throughout the sectionals and state meets.”
The WIAA state girls’ swimming meet was held Nov. 12-13 at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.