Waunakee boys’ swimmers lost a close dual meet 93-77 to Monona Grove at home on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
The Warriors won four events, as Nolan Wallace paced Waunakee by taking first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:01.64 and the 50-yard freestyle in 22.89.
Individually, Ben Madonia won the 100-yard backstroke, turning in a time of 1:00.47, while Madonia and Wallace joined with Brady Michael and Ollie McCook to top the field in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:43.39.
McCook was also second in the 200-yard freestyle, swimming a time of 2:00.38, with teammate Sean Shrader taking third in 2:01.83. In the 500-yard freestyle, McCook was runner-up, with a time of 5:18.93.
Michaels was third in the 200-yard IM, with a time of 2:06.63, and the 100-yard butterfly in 57.68. Shrader also swam to third in the 100-yard freestyle in 54.46.
The 200-yard freestyle relay group of Wallace, Michaels, McCook and Shrader finished second in 1:36.06, while the 400-yard freestyle relay crew of Madonia, Shrader, Jack Kashuk and Paul Henninger took second in 3:48.72.
Monona Grove also won the junior varsity meet 51-10.
Waunakee was scheduled to compete at the Fondy Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 15, but the Warriors did not attend the meet. They were also slated to swim at Milton on Tuesday, Jan. 18, but that meet was scheduled for Jan. 27. Waunakee will travel to Stoughton on Tuesday, Jan. 25.