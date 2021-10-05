Winning seven events, the Waunakee High School girls’ swimming team edged Milton on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 92-78.
Grace Blitz won the 50-yard freestyle in :25.74, while also swimming a leg for the first-place 200-yard medley relay team, along with Alaina Sautebin, Emily Schmeiser and Makenzie Wallace. They turned in a time of 1:54.65.
Schmeiser won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:01.03, Kajsa Rosenkvist took first in the 100-yard freestyle in :58.30. In the 500-yard freestyle, Dylan Ryniak topped the field in 5:34.62, as Blitz, Schmeiser, Rosenkvist and Wallace swam a winning time of 1:44.02 in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Sautebin scored another first for Waunakee in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.09.
Waunakee was slated to swim at home against Monona Grove on Tuesday, Oct. 5, with a meet at Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Oct. 12, next on the schedule.