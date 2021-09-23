Winning all events, the Waunakee High School girls’ swimming team overwhelmed Watertown 131-39 in a dual meet on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Dylan Ryniak and Grace Blitz took first in multiple events, with Ryniak turning in winning times in the 200 individual medley (2:25.91) and the 500 freestyle (5:39.88) and Blitz doing likewise in the 50-yard (:25.63) and 100-yard (:54.82) freestyle races.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Kajsa Rosenkvist topped the field in 2:07.50, with Emily Schmeiser winning the 100-yard butterfly in 1:02.06.
Taking the 100-yard backstroke, Alaina Sautebin swam a time of 1:01.93, while Makenzie Wallace won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:13.43.
The Warriors also dominated the relays, as the group of Sautebin, Wallace, Schmeiser and Blitz took first in the 200-yard medley in 1:54.63, with Blitz, Schmeiser and Sautebin teaming with Rosenkvist to win the 200-yard freestyle in 1:44.82.
In the 400-yard freestyle, Ryniak, Schmeiser, Rosenkvist and Wallace raced to first in 3:53.78.
Waunakee won the junior varsity meet, too, by a score of 78-44.
The Warriors swim next Tuesday, Oct. 5, at home against Monona Grove.