The Waunakee boys swimming team finished in the middle of the pack at the Sauk Prairie Co-op Invitational on Dec. 28, finishing fourth with 301 points.
Monona Grove came out on top with 463, with Sauk Prairie-Wisconsin Heights taking second (349) and McFarland (319.50) placing third.
Teams finishing behind Waunakee included Milton (247.50), North/Kettle Moraine/Pewaukee (241) and Edgewood (204).
Nolan Wallace was one of the stars for the Warriors, swimming to second in the 100-yard individual medley (55.77) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.71) and helping the 200-yard medley relay crew place fourth in 1:44.86. Wallace was joined by Ben Madonia, Brady Michaels and Ollie McCook.
In the 200-yard individual medley, McCook took third in 2:10.87, while Michaels was fourth in the 100-yard butterfly, touching the wall in 56.61. McCook also swam to sixth in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in 53.59, with Michaels taking fifth in the 100-yard backstroke in 56.84.
The 100-yard freestyle relay group of Sean Shrader, Aaron Abendroth, Nathan Tuschl and Paul Henninger took fourth in 50.86.
Lastly, the 8x50-yard freestyle relay team of Michaels, Jonathan Orlowski, Jack Kashuk and Madonia also placed fourth, turning in a time of 3:23.02.
Waunakee was slated to compete at DeForest on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The Warriors return home to host Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 11, for Senior Night.