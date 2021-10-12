Only eight points separated Monona Grove and Waunakee in a girls’ swimming dual meet won by the Silver Eagles.
Monona Grove squeezed past the Warriors 89-81 on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
The Warriors won three relay events, as Alaina Sautebin, Makenzie Wallace, Emily Schmeiser and Grace Blitz swam to first in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:54.33.
Blitz, Schmeiser and Wallace were joined by Kajsa Rosenkvist in the 200-yard freestyle relay, as they turned in a winning time of 1:44.18.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Blitz, Schmeiser and Rosenkvist teamed with Dylan Ryniak to take first in 3:48.79.
Individually, Blitz won the 50-yard freestyle in :25.48, while Rosenkvist placed first in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:37.73 and Sautebin swam a winning time of 1:01.35.
Finishing first in the 100-yard breaststroke, Wallace touched the wall in 1:10.82.
In the junior varsity meet, Monona Grove won by a count of 110-33.
Following a meet at Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Oct. 12, Waunakee will travel to DeForest on Tuesday, Oct. 19.