Oliver McCook swims the 500-yard freestyle for the Waunakee boys’ swimming team at the WIAA Division 1 State Meet on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Waukesha South Natatorium. McCook finished 23rd in 4:55.29.
Nolan Wallace keeps lowering his school record time in the 50-yard freestyle. This time, he did it at the state meet.
The Waunakee boys’ swimming team finished 32nd at the 2022 WIAA Division 1 State Meet on Saturday, Feb. 19, totaling six points.
Brookfield Central/East topped the field with 208 points, with Arrowhead (188), Madison West (182), Middleton (175) and Sun Prairie (173) rounding out the top five.
Wallace turned in the Warriors’ best showing, finishing 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke in 59.46. His seed time was 1:00.26. Wallace also swam to 20th in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing in 21.97. That's a new school record in the event, which he broke at sectionals. It previously stood for 25 years.
In addition, Wallace swam a leg for Waunakee’s 200-yard freestyle relay, joining Brady Michaels, Oliver McCook and Sean Shrader. They ended up 18th with a time of 1:30.44.
As for Michaels, he finished 17th in the 200-yard individual medley, breaking the two-minute mark in 1:59.77.
Warrior coach Kayla Proctor said Michaels and Wallace got faster in their individual events with their best times of the season. Waunakee also recorded its fastest two relay times for this year.
"We taper for sectionals in order to qualify for State, so seeing time drops at State is just that much more exciting," said Proctor.
Wallace, Michaels, McCook, and Ben Madonia raced to 18th in the 200-yard medley relay, with a time of 1:39.66.