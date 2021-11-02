Strong performances in relay events helped the Waunakee High School girls’ swimming team take second at the Badger East Conference meet on Saturday at Fort Atkinson.
The Warriors’ 200-yard medley relay team of Alaina Sautebin, Emily Schmeiser, Makenzie Wallace and Grace Blitz placed second in a time of 1:53.04, while Wallace, Schmeiser and Blitz were joined by Dylan Ryniak in the 200 freestyle relay, where they ended up third in 1:44.78.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Blitz, Schmeiser and Wallace teamed with Kajsa Rosenkvist to take third with a time of 3:48.98.
Individual highlights included Ryniak’s second-place finishes in the 200 freestyle, as she hit the wall in 2:03.74, and the 500 freestyle, where she swam a time of 5:30.34. Wallace also swam to second in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in 1:09.67.
Sautebin placed third in the 100-yard backstroke, racing to a time of 1:02.81.
In the team standings, Monona Grove came out on top with 515 points. Waunakee was runner-up, totaling 424 points. DeForest was third with 384, followed by Milton’s 331, Stoughton’s 186, Fort Atkinson’s 141, Watertown’s 138 and Beaver Dam’s 27.
Waunakee also was second in the junior varsity meet with 384 points, with Monona Grove taking first. Sadie Ludgate led the way, taking first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle, while also swimming a leg for the winning 400 freestyle relay team. That group also included Alyssa Franks, Macy Goulette and Jenna Abendroth.
Waunakee will compete in sectionals on Saturday at Milton, starting at 1 p.m.