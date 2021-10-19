The Waunakee High School girls’ swim team won big at Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Taking firsts in every event, the Warriors defeated the Golden Beavers 625-135, with Dylan Ryniak and Alaina Sautebin winning two individual races.
Ryniak swam to victory in the 200 freestyle (2:10.57) and the 500 freestyle (5:37.24), while Sautebin topped the field in the 100 backstroke (1:06.61) and the 200 individual medley (2:27.07).
Other individual winners for Waunakee were Makenzie Wallace (50 freestyle, :26.62), Jenna Abendroth (100 butterfly, 1:07.86), Grace Blitz (100 freestyle, :29.63), and Alyssa Franks (100 breaststroke, 1:19.10).
The Warrior relay teams also dominated, with Sautebin, Wallace, Franks and Blitz taking first in the 200 medley relay in 2:03.58. Blitz, Ryniak and Wallace teamed with Kajsa Rosenkvist to win the 200 freestyle relay, hitting the wall in 1:50.64.
Wallace and Blitz joined with Chrissa Karinopoulos and Sydney Schumacher to place first in the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 3:59.11.
Waunakee’s junior varsity team collected 281 points, with Morgan Brunner winning the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle and being a part of first-place 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Waunakee swims at DeForest on Tuesday, Oct. 19 in preparation for the conference meet Saturday, Oct. 30.