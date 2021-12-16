On Teacher Appreciation Night, the Waunakee boys’ swim team earned an A.
The Warriors were in top form as they swamped Fort Atkinson 131-39 on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Taking the top three spots in the 200-yard medley relay, Waunakee was led by the first-place crew of Connor Busse, Nolan Wallace, Brady Michaels and Ollie McCook, who turned in a time of 1:45.72.
McCook also won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:55.64, as Busse took the top spot in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:21.46. Later, McCook topped the field in the 100-yard freestyle with a winning time of :52.44.
Then, it was Wallace’s turn to win an individual event, as he placed first in :22.86 in the 50-yard freestyle. Michaels followed with a victory in the 100-yard butterfly, touching the wall in :56.24. He was the only one in the event to swim a sub-1:00 time.
More Waunakee wins would come as the event went on, with Jack Kashuk taking first in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:42.44. Baylor Smith took second
Smith also swam with Michaels, Wallace and McCook in the 200-yard freestyle relay, as the quartet placed first in 1:36.87. Michaels also won the 100-yard backstroke in :58.71, while Wallace cruised to victory in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:02.80.
To cap things off, the Warriors’ group of Smith, Kashuk, Sean Shrader and Ben Madonia took first in the 400-yard freestyle relay, winning in 3:51.00.
In the junior varsity meet, Waunakee won by a score of 48-27.