The Waunakee High School boys' swim team recently opened its season with a victory at the Badger East Relays and a strong showing at the Sun Prairie Invitational.
It was a complete team effort that helped propel Waunakee to a win at the Badger East Relays. The boys' swim team placed first or second in seven of the ten relays. Leading the way for the Warriors were Connor Busse, Nolan Wallace, Brady Michaels, and Paul Henninger, winning both the 400 medley relay and the 400 individual medley relay. Waunakee recorded another first place finish in the 200 medley relay with Talon Ware, Aaron Abendroth, Nathan Tuschl, and Leo Peotter reaching the wall before their opponents. The Warriors earned four second-place finishes. The 100-yard freestyle relay of Sam Busse, Jonathan Orlowski, Parker Andreson, and Isaac Neaderhiser touched in second. The 300 butterfly relay of Tuschl, Wallace, and Henninger, while the 300 backstroke relay with Busse, Ware, and Michaels, and the freshmen/sophomore 200 free relay of Peotter, Abendroth, Busse, and Michael Pelzer all swam to second-place finishes as well.
The Sun Prairie Invitational is a competitive meet that allows the Warriors to swim against some teams that are not in the conference. Michaels found his way to the top of the podium in the 200 individual medley while Wallace did the same in the 50 freestyle. Wallace not only won the event, but he broke his own school record in the process. Michaels picked up a second-place finish in the backstroke, and Wallace did in the breaststroke, too. Abendroth helped the team earn points with an 11th place finish in the 500 freestyle. The 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay of Busse, Wallace, Michaels, and Henninger swam to fourth-place finishes in both events.
The Warriors head to Milton to kick off their dual meet season on Tuesday, Dec. 13th.