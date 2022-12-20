Waunakee senior Nolan Wallace won the 500 freestyle in a time of 5 minutes, 10.46 seconds during a dual meet at Watertown on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Waunakee took first place in eight out of 11 events and defeated Watertown 88-81.
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Waunakee boys’ swim team traveled to Watertown for their first dual meet of the season. With many of the swimmers participating in at least one event that is not part of their typical lineup, the Warriors were able to defeat Watertown 88-81.
In varsity competition, the 200-yard medley relay team of Brady Michaels, Aaron Abendroth, Nathan Tuschl, and Connor Busse started the meet off with a victory. Four individuals turned in first place finishes as well. Michaels won both the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. While Paul Henninger reached the wall first in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard freestyle, Nolan Wallace won both the 50- and 500-yard freestyles. The final first-place finish came from Busse in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Many junior varsity swimmers had strong finishes as well. Sam Busse and Michael Pelzer finished 1-2 in the 200 yard freestyle. Parker Andreson finished second in the 50 yard freestyle; Isaac Neaderhiser was second in the 100-yard freestyle; and Busse won the 100-yard breaststroke.
The team was slated to compete in its next dual meet at Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Dec. 19.