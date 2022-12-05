The Waunakee boys’ swim team qualified two relay teams and some individuals for the 2022 WIAA State Meet, slated for Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Waukesha South Natatorium. They are shown here. Front row (left to right): Sean Shrader, Oliver McCook, Brady Michaels, Ben Madonia, Nolan Wallace; Back row (left to right): Jack Kashuk (alternate) and Cai Schmidt (alternate).
Already, the Waunakee boys’ swimming team is making a splash.
Though light in numbers, the Warriors could take a big step this season, if all the pieces fall into place.
A total of 14 swimmers will be competing, with a nucleus of seniors Nolan Wallace and Nate Tuschl, junior Brady Michaels and sophomores Connor Busse, Paul Henniger and Aaron Abendroth leading the way.
“The team has no freshmen this year.,” said Richard Lampe, who is going into his 10th season as head coach for Waunakee. “The conference is not as strong as in the past, which will open up the doors for others to make significant contributions in the race for the conference title. Monona Grove is still the team to best with strong challengers to be Fort Atkinson, Stoughton and Waunakee.”
At the Badger East Relays, the Warriors shined.
“Wauankee, through a little bit of luck, magic and hard swimming won the conference relays last week for the first time in over eight years,” said Lampe. “This past Saturday, missing several swimmers due to illness, Waunakee placed tied for sixth at the Sun Prairie invitational, which hosted perennial top five state teams for the Vel Phillips memorial – Eau Claire, Hudson, Sun Prairie, Sauk Prairie and Lin -Mar of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.”
Among the strong finishes were Wallace taking first in the 50 freestyle and second in the 100 breaststroke and Michaels finishing first in the 200 individual medley and second in the 100 backstroke. They teamed with Connor Busse and Paul Henniger to place fourth in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.