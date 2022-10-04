Blitz swims for Waunakee

 Photo courtesy of Alex Jurkuta

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the girls swim team hosted teacher and youth night at their second home meet against Milton.

Waunakee defeated Milton, easily taking the top two places in all three varsity relays. The 200-yard medley relay first place was turned in by Alaina Sautebin, Grace Blitz, Emily Schmeiser, and Megan Grindle, with the second-place relay close behind including Peyton Ryniak, Alyssa Franks, Jenna Abendroth, and Chrissa Karinopoulos.