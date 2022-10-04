On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the girls swim team hosted teacher and youth night at their second home meet against Milton.
Waunakee defeated Milton, easily taking the top two places in all three varsity relays. The 200-yard medley relay first place was turned in by Alaina Sautebin, Grace Blitz, Emily Schmeiser, and Megan Grindle, with the second-place relay close behind including Peyton Ryniak, Alyssa Franks, Jenna Abendroth, and Chrissa Karinopoulos.
The 200-yard freestyle relay first place included Grace Blitz, Eleanor Lake, Emily Schmeiser, and Megan Grindle, and the second-place relay swimmers were Kajsa Rosenkvist, Anna Dickmann, Chrissa Karinopoulos, and Dylan Ryniak. In the final relay, the 400-yard freestyle team win came from Dylan Ryniak, Emily Schmeiser, Eleanor Lake, and Kajsa Rosenkvist, with second place being turned in by Jenna Abendroth, Anna Dickmann, Alyssa Franks, and Alaina Sautebin.
“It was so motivating to have so much support in the stands from the Waunakee kids and our favorite teachers”, said senior Alaina Sautebin, team co-captain.
The team also took first place in all eight individual varsity events with first-place finishes by Rosenkvist in the 200-yard freestyle and the 50-yard freestyle, Sautebin in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke, Schmeiser in the 100-yard butterfly, Blitz in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard freestyle, and Dylan Ryniak in the 500-yard freestyle.
“The team always has so much fun having their favorite teachers come to support them, and as a teacher, myself, I know how meaningful it is to have one of your students invite you to this special night,” said Head Coach Kayla Proctor.
The team also competed against some of the best swimming talent in the state on Saturday, Oct. 1, for a fun relays meet at the Cardinal Relays in Middleton. This was the team’s second chance this season to compete against some of the talent that they will see again at the Sectionals meet at the end of the season.
“I was proud of our team as we placed in the top eight in eight of the eleven relay events. Overall, we finished fifth as a team, which is the highest we’ve ever placed at this meet,” said Coach Proctor. The team’s highest-placing relay was the 200-freestyle relay that took fourth place and included Blitz, Schmeiser, Grindle, and Rosenkvist.
The team was slated to compete in its next dual meet at Monona Grove on Tuesday, Oct. 4.