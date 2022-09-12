On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Waunakee girls swim team traveled to Fort Atkinson for its first dual meet of the season. Waunakee dominated the meet taking the top three places in all three relays.

The 200-yard medley relay first place was turned in by Alaina Sautebin, Grace Blitz, Dylan Ryniak and Megan Grindle. The 200-yard freestyle relay first-place group included Grace Blitz, Emily Schmeiser, Kajsa Rosenkvist, and Megan Grindle. The 400-yard freestyle relay win came from Emily Schmeiser, Dylan Ryniak, Eleanor Lake, and Kajsa Rosenkvist. “It was fun to have our first dual meet of the season and be able to celebrate amazing swims for the team,” said senior Alaina Sautebin, one of the team’s two captains.