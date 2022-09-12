On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Waunakee girls’ swim team traveled to Fort Atkinson for its first dual meet of the season. Waunakee dominated the meet taking the top three places in all three relays.
The 200-yard medley relay first place was turned in by Alaina Sautebin, Grace Blitz, Dylan Ryniak and Megan Grindle. The 200-yard freestyle relay first-place group included Grace Blitz, Emily Schmeiser, Kajsa Rosenkvist, and Megan Grindle. The 400-yard freestyle relay win came from Emily Schmeiser, Dylan Ryniak, Eleanor Lake, and Kajsa Rosenkvist. “It was fun to have our first dual meet of the season and be able to celebrate amazing swims for the team,” said senior Alaina Sautebin, one of the team’s two captains.
The team also took first place in five of the eight individual events with two swimmers that took first place in both of their individual events. Blitz took first place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.56 and the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.00, and Emily Schmeiser took first place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:04.38 and the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:02. 44.
“Our team turned in a solid performance across all of our events. It was great to have so many of our relay teams do well, and to move a few people around to give them an experience swimming other events,” said Head Coach Kayla Proctor.
The team also competed against some of the best swimming talent in the state on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Brookfield Invitational. The meet includes some of the teams Waunakee will expect to face at sectionals at the end of the season.
"This is always a great meet with a lot of large school teams and some really tough competition”, said Coach Proctor.
The team swam well with the 200-yard medley relay placing 11th, the 200-yard freestyle relay placing ninth, and the 400-yard freestyle relay placing 10th. The team also had six swimmers score points by placing in the top 16 of their individual event(s): Anna Dickmann, placed 13th in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:35.99; Megan Grindle placed ninth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.55; Eleanor Lake placed 14th in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:20.57; Kajsa Rosenkvist placed 12th in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:03.66 and 11th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:02.79; Dylan Ryniak placed 15th in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:37.62; and Alaina Sautebin placed seventh in the 100-yard backstroke.
“We had two freshmen with great, fast swims in the 500-yard freestyle event. They dropped a lot of time, and it was so fun to cheer for them”, said Sautebin. Dickmann dropped 16 seconds and Ellie Lenzendorf dropped 26 seconds to record a time of 5:56.36.
For its next dual meet on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Warriors host Stoughton.