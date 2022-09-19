On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Waunakee girls hosted their first home swim meet against Stoughton.
Waunakee overwhelmed Stoughton in both the junior varsity and varsity events. The JV team won two of the three relays and every individual event. The JV 200-yard medley relay included Olivia Mueller swimming backstroke, Sydney Langton swimming breaststroke, Marsh Jakel swimming butterfly and Natalie Voigt swimming freestyle. The JV 400-yard freestyle relay also won with swimmers Ava Berger, Sydney Tasker, Sydney Langton, and Sonja Salt.
Additionally, the JV team had two swimmers take first in both of their individual events: Addie Kidd won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke, and Layla Riddle won the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle events. “I think the JV swimmers have been working really hard in practice, and it was nice to see them have success at this meet,” said Lizzie Cralam, a team co-captain.
The varsity team also easily won the meet, winning the the top two places in all three relays. The team also took first place in six of the eight individual events with wins by Eleanor Lake in the 200-yard individual medley, Megan Grindle in the 50-yard freestyle, Emily Schmeiser in the 100-yard butterfly, Grace Blitz in the 100-yard freestyle, Kajsa Rosenkvist in the 500-yard freestyle, and Alaina Sautebin in the 100-yard backstroke. “We really showed some depth across the team with all of our individual varsity events being won by different swimmers,” said Waunakee Head Coach Kayla Proctor.
The team faces off for its next dual meet on Tuesday, Sept. 20, away against Watertown. The next home meet the team will be hosting a youth night and honoring favorite teachers on Tuesday, Sept. 27, versus Milton.