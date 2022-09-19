On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Waunakee girls hosted their first home swim meet against Stoughton.

Waunakee overwhelmed Stoughton in both the junior varsity and varsity events. The JV team won two of the three relays and every individual event. The JV 200-yard medley relay included Olivia Mueller swimming backstroke, Sydney Langton swimming breaststroke, Marsh Jakel swimming butterfly and Natalie Voigt swimming freestyle. The JV 400-yard freestyle relay also won with swimmers Ava Berger, Sydney Tasker, Sydney Langton, and Sonja Salt.