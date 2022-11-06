Kajsa Rosenkvist is one of six Waunakee girls’ swimmers who will be headed to the WIAA Division 1 State Meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Waukesha South Natatorium. She will compete with the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay groups for the Warriors.
At sectionals, the Wauankee girls' swim team faced big competition as they swam for their chance to extend their season one more week and attend the state meet.
The team consisted of 11 swimmers including Jenna Abendroth, Grace Blitz, Anna Dickmann, Alyssa Franks, Megan Grindle, Eleanor Lake, Kajsa Rosenkvist, Dylan Ryniak, Peyton Ryniak, Alaina Sautebin, and Emily Schmeiser. The three relays swam season-best times, and all earned a spot at state. The 200-yard medley relay team includes Sautebin, Blitz, Schmeiser, and Grindle; the 200-yard freestyle relay team includes Blitz, Schmeiser, Grindle, and Rosenkvist; and the 400-yard freestyle relay team includes Rosenkvist, Grindle, Lake, and Schmeiser.
Alaina Sautebin also swam a season-best and a lifetime best in her 100-yard backstroke to earn her spot in an individual event at state. Overall, the team posted 15 season-best times across their relays and individual events.
“We are excited about the opportunity to have our season continue for one more week, and have these swimmers compete at the state meet,” said Head Coach Kayla Proctor.
The state meet is at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m.