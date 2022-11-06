Swimming to state

Kajsa Rosenkvist is one of six Waunakee girls’ swimmers who will be headed to the WIAA Division 1 State Meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Waukesha South Natatorium. She will compete with the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay groups for the Warriors.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Jurkuta

At sectionals, the Wauankee girls' swim team faced big competition as they swam for their chance to extend their season one more week and attend the state meet.

The team consisted of 11 swimmers including Jenna Abendroth, Grace Blitz, Anna Dickmann, Alyssa Franks, Megan Grindle, Eleanor Lake, Kajsa Rosenkvist, Dylan Ryniak, Peyton Ryniak, Alaina Sautebin, and Emily Schmeiser. The three relays swam season-best times, and all earned a spot at state. The 200-yard medley relay team includes Sautebin, Blitz, Schmeiser, and Grindle; the 200-yard freestyle relay team includes Blitz, Schmeiser, Grindle, and Rosenkvist; and the 400-yard freestyle relay team includes Rosenkvist, Grindle, Lake, and Schmeiser.