The Waunakee girls’ swim team had their winning streak snapped at their last dual meet on Tuesday, Oct. 4, against Monona Grove in both the junior varsity and varsity events.
The varsity team for Waunakee got off to a great start taking first place in the 200-yard medley relay with the team of Alaina Sautebin, Grace Blitz, Emily Schmeiser, and Megan Grindle. Unfortunately, that was the only relay event the team won. The team took second and third in the 200-yard freestyle relay and second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
In individual events, the team took first in only two of the eight events with Alaina Sautebin in the 200-yard individual medley and Dylan Ryniak in the 500-yard freestyle. For any meet, only the top five swimmers score points for individual events. The team was only able to max out scoring with three swimmers gaining points in two events. In the 200-yard individual medley, Sautebin, Eleanor Lake (took second place), and Jenna Abendroth (with fourth place) was the highest-scoring event the team had. The team also had three swimmers score points in the 100-yard butterfly with Schmeiser taking second place, Abendroth with third place, and Ryniak with fourth place.
“We knew Monona Grove would be a tough team. Even though it wasn’t a win, I was incredibly proud of the team as they swam really hard and had good times in their races,” said Head Coach Kayla Proctor.
The team faces off for its last dual meet on Tuesday, Oc. 18 at home against DeForest and will be celebrating senior night.