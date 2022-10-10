Blitz swims for Waunakee

Grace Blitz swims for Waunakee in a home dual meet against Milton.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Jurkuta

The Waunakee girls’ swim team had their winning streak snapped at their last dual meet on Tuesday, Oct. 4, against Monona Grove in both the junior varsity and varsity events.

The varsity team for Waunakee got off to a great start taking first place in the 200-yard medley relay with the team of Alaina Sautebin, Grace Blitz, Emily Schmeiser, and Megan Grindle. Unfortunately, that was the only relay event the team won. The team took second and third in the 200-yard freestyle relay and second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.