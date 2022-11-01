The Waunakee girls’ swim team took second at the Badger East Conference meet on Saturday, which was held at Stoughton.

The varsity team placed second in two relays. The 200-yard medley relay team included Alaina Sautebin, Grace Blitz, Emily Schmeiser and Megan Grindle, and the 200-yard freestyle relay included Blitz, Schmeiser, Grindle, and Kajsa Rosenkvist. The team placed third in the 400-freestyle relay with Rosenkvist, Grindle, Dylan Ryniak, and Schmeiser swimming.