The Waunakee girls’ swim team took second at the Badger East Conference meet on Saturday, which was held at Stoughton.
The varsity team placed second in two relays. The 200-yard medley relay team included Alaina Sautebin, Grace Blitz, Emily Schmeiser and Megan Grindle, and the 200-yard freestyle relay included Blitz, Schmeiser, Grindle, and Kajsa Rosenkvist. The team placed third in the 400-freestyle relay with Rosenkvist, Grindle, Dylan Ryniak, and Schmeiser swimming.
In the varsity individual events, Dylan Ryniak was the only Waunakee swimmer able to take first place and claim conference champion with her win in the 500-yard freestyle. Waunakee had five other swimmers place third in five of the individual varsity events, including Rosenkvist in the 200-yard freestyle, Eleanor Lake in the 200-yard individual medley, Grace Blitz in the 100-yard freestyle, Anna Dickmann in the 500-yard freestyle and Alaina Sautebin placing third in the 100-yard backstroke.
“The team has worked hard all season and I am proud of how they finished the regular season at our conference meet,” said Kayla Proctor, the Warriors’ head coach.
The Warrior junior varsity team also took second.
Next up for Waunakee is the sectional meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Middleton.