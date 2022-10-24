In the last regular in-season swim meet, the Waunakee girls beat DeForest and Beaver Dam in a triple-dual event where each team competed against the other two teams at the meet.

The junior varsity team took first place in all three relays, including swimmers Sydney Langton, Addie Kidd, Sonja Salt, and Natalie Voigt in the 200-yard medley relay; swimmers Langton, Sydney Tasker, Addi Blackburn, and Mar Ferrer Crespo in the 200-yard freestyle relay; and Anna Dickmann, Peyton Ryniak, Chrissa Karinopoulos, and Ellie Lenzendorf on the 400-yard freestyle relay. The JV team also took first place in three individual events with Macy Goulette winning the 200-yard individual medley relay, Ellie Lenzendorf winning the 100-yard backstroke, and Addie Kidd winning the 100-yard breaststroke.