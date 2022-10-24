In the last regular in-season swim meet, the Waunakee girls beat DeForest and Beaver Dam in a triple-dual event where each team competed against the other two teams at the meet.
The junior varsity team took first place in all three relays, including swimmers Sydney Langton, Addie Kidd, Sonja Salt, and Natalie Voigt in the 200-yard medley relay; swimmers Langton, Sydney Tasker, Addi Blackburn, and Mar Ferrer Crespo in the 200-yard freestyle relay; and Anna Dickmann, Peyton Ryniak, Chrissa Karinopoulos, and Ellie Lenzendorf on the 400-yard freestyle relay. The JV team also took first place in three individual events with Macy Goulette winning the 200-yard individual medley relay, Ellie Lenzendorf winning the 100-yard backstroke, and Addie Kidd winning the 100-yard breaststroke.
“The team made senior night so much fun. Swimming has been such a big part of our lives. I know I will miss it, and so will all the other seniors,” said co-captain Lizzie Cralam.
The varsity team also had a strong showing with first place in all three relays. On senior night, it was fitting that the relay team that won the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay included four seniors – Dylan Ryniak, Alaina Sautebin, Kajsa Rosenkvist, and Grace Blitz. The 200-yard freestyle relay also took first place with Megan Grindle, Jenna Abendroth, Eleanor Lake, and Emily Schmeiser. The team performed solidly in individual events as well, taking first place in six of the eight individual events with Kajsa Rosenkvist in the 200-yard freestyle, Alaina Sautebin in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke, Emily Schmeiser in the 100-yard butterfly and the 500-yard freestyle, and Grace Blitz in the 100-yard breaststroke.
“We have a strong group of seven senior swimmers we celebrated. It has been so much fun to coach this dynamic group and the team will surely miss them next year,” said Kayla Proctor, head coach for Waunakee.
The team will head to the conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Stoughton High School.