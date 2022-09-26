The winning streak continued for the Waunakee girls' swim team at their last dual meet on Tuesday, Sept. 20, against Watertown in both the junior varsity and varsity events.
The JV team took first place in every event except the 500-yard freestyle, which did not have a Waunakee swimmer entered. The varsity team won first in all three relays and took first place in all eight individual events.
Grace Blitz and Kajsa Rosenkvist each took first place in both of their events. Blitz topped the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.29 and the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.03. Rosenkvist took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:04.91 and the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.98.
“We are in the middle of our season and our swimmers are working hard in practice. Even with being physically tired, the team still showed up and put forth a solid effort to win this meet,” said Warrior Head Coach Kayla Proctor.
The team faces off for its next dual meet on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at home against Milton. The team is hosting a youth night and honoring favorite teachers. The team also travels to Middleton for a mid-season invitational meet on Saturday, Oct. 1, where they will face off against many teams they will see at the end-of-season sectionals meet.