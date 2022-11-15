Grace Blitz broke the school record in the 50-yard freestyle while swimming with the Waunakee girls’ swim team’s 200-yard freestyle relay team at the WIAA Division 1 State Meet on Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium. The 200-yard freestyle group also set a new school record at state.
The Waunakee girls’ swim team had a memorable WIAA Division 1 state meet, accomplishing one of the goals the Warriors had set out to do at the beginning of the season.
The team has had an eye on setting new school records all season, and it finally happened at the last meet of the season, as two school records were broken in one event. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Grace Blitz, Megan Grindle, Emily Schmeiser, and Kajsa Rosenkvist broke the school record for the fastest relay time, and Grace Blitz also broke the school record for the 50-yard freestyle. They dropped over two seconds from their sectionals time and moved from their 20th seed spot all the way up to eighth place.
The team also performed well in the 200-yard medley relay, as Alaina Sautebin, Grace Blitz, Emily Schmeiser, and Megan Grindle moved from their 22nd seed spot into 15th place by dropping a second from their sectional’s time.
Sautebin, who was the only swimmer to qualify in an individual event, swam the 100-yard backstroke and turned in a strong time to place 18th.
“I was incredibly proud of this team. They have worked hard all season and their hard work paid off with some great times, including two new school records,” said Kayla Proctor, the Warriors’ head coach.