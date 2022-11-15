The Waunakee girls’ swim team had a memorable WIAA Division 1 state meet, accomplishing one of the goals the Warriors had set out to do at the beginning of the season.

The team has had an eye on setting new school records all season, and it finally happened at the last meet of the season, as two school records were broken in one event. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Grace Blitz, Megan Grindle, Emily Schmeiser, and Kajsa Rosenkvist broke the school record for the fastest relay time, and Grace Blitz also broke the school record for the 50-yard freestyle. They dropped over two seconds from their sectionals time and moved from their 20th seed spot all the way up to eighth place.