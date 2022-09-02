For the girls swim team, the first meet of the season was stacked with all the talent from the newly juggled Badger East conference, just in a different format from a typical meet.
“This relays meet is a fun introduction to the season by allowing the girls to swim on all relays for the meet. It also gives us a chance to see what the talent is like in the rest of the conference,” said Head Coach Kayla Proctor. The varsity-only meet features 10 relays, including many relays that do not occur at any other time in the season. Each swimmer has the opportunity to swim a maximum of three relays.
The conference talent looks to be strong again this year, with Monona Grove taking first place in the meet, and DeForest taking third place. The team placed first in one relay, the 400 medley relay, with Alaina Sautebin swimming backstroke, Grace Blitz swimming breaststroke, Emily Schmeiser swimming butterfly, and Eleanor Lake swimming freestyle. The team also placed second on five other relays, including the freshman/sophomore-only 200 freestyle relay that showcased some of the younger talent on the team. That relay included Chrissa Karinopoulos, Ellie Lenzendorf, Jenna Abendroth and Megan Grindle, all swimming a 50-yard freestyle.
This relays meet has not been held for the last two years due to covid. “It was fantastic to be able to have the relays meet again this year. It is always a team favorite and a fun way to start the season,” said senior Lizzie Cralam, one of the two team captains.
The team looks to compete again on Thursday, September 8 at Fort Atkinson.