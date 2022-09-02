Sautebin swims the backstroke
Alaina Sautebin swims the backstroke leg for Waunakee’s 400 medley relay team at Tuesday’s Badger East Relays. The Warriors took second.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

For the girls swim team, the first meet of the season was stacked with all the talent from the newly juggled Badger East conference, just in a different format from a typical meet.

“This relays meet is a fun introduction to the season by allowing the girls to swim on all relays for the meet. It also gives us a chance to see what the talent is like in the rest of the conference,” said Head Coach Kayla Proctor. The varsity-only meet features 10 relays, including many relays that do not occur at any other time in the season. Each swimmer has the opportunity to swim a maximum of three relays.