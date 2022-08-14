Taking a swing
Freshman Caroline Lee takes a swing during practice, as the Waunakee girls’ tennis team gears up for the 2022 season. Lee played at No. 2 singles for the Warriors at Saturday's tough Arrowhead Invitational.

 By Peter Lindblad/plindblad@hngnews.com

The Arrowhead Invitational was no joke.

Taking on some of the best teams in the state, the Waunakee girls’ tennis team played Arrowhead, Whitefish Bay and Divine Savior Holy Angels – all of them strong programs – as the Warriors opened the 2022 season on Saturday, Aug. 13.