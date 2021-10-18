Claire Jaeger and the doubles tandem of Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz didn’t go quietly at the WIAA Division 1 state girls’ tennis tournament.
As a special qualifier, Jaeger drew a tough first-round opponent in Madison Memorial sophomore Sophia Jiang, who played doubles with her sister last year. They took fourth at state as a doubles team.
“The final score was 6-2, 6-0 for Sophia, but the match was much closer than that as most of the games went to deuce,” said Warrior Head Coach Chris Nuenthel. “It was a good match, and I know Claire left that match knowing what she would like to work on for her junior season.”
Rogers and Statz were also special qualifiers. They drew a seeded team right away in a pairing from Greendale, according to Nuenthel.
“The Greendale team was only 8-0 going into subsectionals because they played Nos. 1 and 2 singles during the season, but they were one of the best doubles teams we'd faced this year,” said Nuenthel. “They were tall, hard hitters, and very aggressive at the net. Danielle and Jadyn lost 6-1, 6-1, but I'm glad they got to represent Waunakee for their senior year.”