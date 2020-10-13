The Waunakee girls tennis team will be well represented at this year’s WIAA Division 1 state tournament. The Warriors advanced one individual and two doubles teams to state.
Extending their respective seasons was Claire Jaeger at No. 2 singles, Sara Sowinski and Gretchen Lee at No. 1 doubles and Danielle Rogers and Jayden Statz at No. 2 doubles.
The Lady Warriors finished tied for second place at the Badger Subsectional with 18 points. Mukwonago led the subsectional with 20 points.
Waunakee scored eight points at the Oconomowoc Sectional to finish with 26 points overall, They finished second overall to Oconomowoc (42).
The Lady Warriors had No. 1 Alli Larsen, Jaeger and No. 4 Claire Borgelt advance out of the Badger Subsectional in singles play.
The two state qualifying doubles team also won their matches at the subsectional.
Jaeger led the way at the sectional after claiming the No. 2 singles title. She defeated Slinger’s Kacie O’Hearn in the championship match.
No match scores were available.
Sowinski and Lee earned a trip to state after placing third. They defeated Badger’s Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng in the third-place match.
Oconomowoc’s Aubrey Berth Sarah Kopfer claimed the No. 1 doubles sectional crown, while Kimberly’s Abby Osterman and Jean Marie Lorentz were second.
Rogers and Statz fell short of a top two finish at the sectional, but earned a special qualifying spot at state.
Kimberly’s Elle Edwards and Brooke Ellestad won the No. 2 doubles title.
On its way to the team title, Oconomowoc got sectional crowns from No. 3 singles player Julia Picco, No. 4 singles player Hannah Cotlick and the No. 3 doubles team of Mara Hoffman and Karina Manders.
DeForest’s Samantha Fuchs earned the title at No. 1 singles over defending state runner-up Zaya Iderzul of Badger.
Jaeger, who is 13-0, has a bye in the first round at the state meet and will face Divine Savior Holy Angels junior Alex Moews (20-3) in the second round.
Sowinski and Lee also have a bye in the first round at state. They will take on Kettle Moraine’s Kaitlyn Huebner (8-3) in the second round.
Statz and Rogers will face Arrowhead’s Isabella Myers and Lexi Morgan in the second round at state after a first-round bye.
The WIAA Division 1 state tournament starts this Thursday and runs through Saturday at Lake Geneva Tennis.
