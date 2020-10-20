After a strange year that included new formats for duals, the Waunakee girls tennis team closed out the 2020 season with a solid showing at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament at Lake Geneva Tennis Club last week.
The Warriors had two doubles teams and a singles player compete at state. They fell short of earning medals.
Freshman Claire Jaeger was the lone singles player for Waunakee. Her run would end after falling in the second round.
After receiving a bye in the first round, Jaeger faced off against Divine Savior Holy Angels’ Ales Moews. Jaeger was unable to get any momentum and was shutout 6-0, 6-0.
“Moews was very good player and I’m happy Claire got this experience as a freshman to help her in future seasons,” Warrior coach Chris Nuenthel said.
The Lady Warriors No. 1 doubles team of Sara Sowinski and Gretchen Lee advanced to the third round before bowing out.
After a bye in the first round, Sowinski and Lee captured a 7-6 (2), 6-1 victory over Kettle Moraine’s duo of Kaitlyn Huebner and Maddie Blanchard.
“Our 1 doubles also started off the first set against Kettle Moraine very nervous and almost frozen where they were not moving like they normally do,” Nuenthel said. “After having their backs against the walls down 4-5, they made the adjustments they needed, got to a tie-breaker, and played a perfect tie-breaker to win the first set. After that, you could tell Sara and Gretchen were loose now and they dominated the second set.”
Sowinski and Lee faced a tough challenge in the third round against third-seeded Hannah Cady and Anna Long of Arrowhead. Sowinski and Lee were not able to come up with the same magic and fell 6-0, 6-2.
“They came out strong in the first game and had a tight deuce game that arrowhead won, but all the points were awesome,” Nuenthel said. “The second point of the match Sara hit a great return to get her opponent off court, came into the net, and volleyed the ball to the open court like a top doubles team does. Unfortunately, Arrowhead is a very solid doubles team and just played better than we did as we lost 6-0, 6-2. I don’t think the final score indicates how many good points and close games happened in that match, but you have to give credit to Arrowhead for how they played.”
Cady and Long ended up in second place.
The Lady Warriors had a change in their No. 2 doubles team that competed at state. Lexi Opsahl filled in for Jadyn Statz and competed with Danielle Rogers.
Opsahl and Rogers had a bye in the first round and then dropped a 6-2, 6-2 heartbreaker to Arrowhead’s Isabella Myers and Lexi Morgan in the second round.
“Our No. 2 doubles of Lexi and Danielle played well, but you could tell both were nervous for their first time at state,” Nuenthel said. “The first set they got down 0-4 because of our mistakes, but after that point, they were trading games with them and all were going to deuce. State is always one of those things you don’t know what to expect for competition because it’s the best in the state, and Lexi is already a sub for us, but I know after the match was over I felt like they would love a rematch and the score would be different and closer.”
Nuenthel was happy with the way the strange season ended.
“The season was for sure an interesting one with singles only and then only being able to play doubles starting in the postseason by moving players around and having all the doubles players start with a 0-0 record,” Nuenthel said. “I got a lot of comments from coaches/other team’s parents how challenging that must have been, but also how everyone stepped up as we got five out of our 10 players to state. Most schools are happy to just get a singles player or a doubles team, but in this challenging year, we got a singles and two doubles teams into the state tournament. Along with that, I think it was very rewarding for our girls to come out of sectionals with some hardware in a second place overall finish out of 22 teams. We weren’t allowed to travel or play many matches this year, but I will say the matches we were allowed to play our girls made the best of everything they could.”
