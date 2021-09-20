Two teams entered undefeated, one left with a loss.
At home against Monona Grove on Thursday, the Waunakee High School girls’ tennis team defeated the Silver Eagles. The Warriors’ confidence is soaring.
“There were some good battles and getting the 5-2 win is very reassuring heading into the conference Tournament this Friday,” said Waunakee Head Coach Chris Nuenthel.
Two days earlier, the Warriors shut out a good Watertown team.
“Watertown is a decent team and I'm happy we got the team win and 7-0 result against them, but some courts had a few ‘let-ups,’” said Nuenthel. “Coming out and winning sets 6-0, 6-1 or even 6-2 means we came out aggressive and smart, but we learned if we don't keep up that level of play good players will fight their way back. It was a good lesson that I hope we remember as we start post-season play.”
The Warriors will compete in the Badger – East Conference tournament on Friday at Fort Atkinson.
Waunakee 5, Monona Grove 2
Gretchen Lee and Ely Liu beat two previously unbeaten players in singles play for Waunakee, with Lee winning 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 at No. 2 singles over Mary Clark and Liu taking a 6-2, 6-2 decision against Ava Lee at No. 3 singles.
Nuenthel said Clark was 17-0 going into the match with Lee, while Liu’s opponent, Lee, was 14-0 before falling to Liu.
Claire Jaeger was dominant at No. 1 singles for Waunakee, winning 6-3, 6-1 over Eliza Martin.
“Claire did a great job battling at 1 singles to only lose four games to Eliza,” said Nuenthel.
In doubles play, the Warriors’ Lexi Opsahl and Simone Nowinski improved to 21-0 on the season by beating Watertown’s Leah Plourd and Aidyn Bussan 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.
At No. 1 doubles, Waunakee’s Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz outlasted Kate Walsh and Marissa Light 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4.
Waunakee 7, Watertown 0
Two matches went to three sets, but the Warriors won them all.
At No. 2 singles, Lee beat Addison Kuenzi 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, while the No. 2 doubles tandem of Sophie Schnaubelt and Anna Loken got past Madison Peters and Riley Quinn 6-0, 2-6, 6-2.
Jaeger won in straight sets over Danielle Krakow at No. 1 singles 7-6 (5), 6-0, as did Liu at No. 3 singles, as she dispatched Lily Oiler 6-2, 7-6 (5). Caitlin Grommon downed Rylee Bilgrien 6-4, 6-2 in the No. 4 singles match.
The doubles teams of Rogers and Statz (No. 1) and Opsahl and Nowinski (No. 3) also won 6-2, 6-2 and 6-0, 6-2, respectively.