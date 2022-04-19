Chris Nuenthel doesn’t have to worry about his singles players.
They were dominant in the Waunakee boys’ tennis team’s thrashing of Baraboo in a Badger Challenge crossover match with the Thunderbirds on Tuesday, April 12.
As for the Warriors’ doubles tandems, they are starting to find their footing as well.
“We won 7-0 and as I've said before our singles lineup is very solid and will do very well in the Badger Conference, so my main focus was the doubles results,” said Nuenthel. “I was happy to see a lot of improvement from the previous two weeks, so we are starting to get better in our doubles play heading into the conference season.”
The headline match of the day came at No. 1 doubles, where Waunakee’s George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth earned a 6-4, 6-4 upset of Baraboo’s Will Davies and George Stelling.
“No. 1 doubles from Baraboo Will/George were unbeaten heading into the match and didn't even drop a set this year, so this is a good win for George and Jaxon,” said Nuenthel.
The Warriors also won at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles, as Aiden Schmalz and Joey Dettor took care of Montgomery Hartman and Gabe McReynolds 6-2, 6-3 and Xander Priest and Noah Sell dispatched Hunter Tikkanen and Ethan Witthun 6-3, 6-2, respectively.
Waunakee won all singles matches in straight sets, dropping only two games along the way. Tyler Nelson cruised past Joseph Philip 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, as Caden Collins defeated Sean Zuzunaga by a similar score at No. 2 singles.
Levi Christian downed David Wetzel 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, with Hayden Liu blanking Micah McReynolds 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
It’s a busy upcoming week for Waunakee, as the Warriors were slated to travel to Beaver Dam on Tuesday, April 19, followed by a road dual at Stoughton on Thursday, April 21, and the Pewaukee Invitational on Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23. On Tuesday, April 26, the Warriors host Milton. Two days later, they welcome DeForest to town.