What started out as a quadrangular turned into a triangular.
At Franklin on Saturday, the Waunakee boys’ tennis team split a pair of dual matches at a meet held at Greendale Village Club.
The Warriors went 1-1, downing New Berlin Eisenhower 5-2 and falling to Franklin 2-5.
Waunakee’s top two singles players turned in strong performances, going undefeated.
“Tyler won both his matches and didn't lose a game, and Caden was also pretty dominant winning 6-2, 6-3, and also 6-1, 6-2 against two good opponents,” said Warrior Head Coach Chris Nuenthel. “Caden played very smart, not going for too much when something was not there and setting up the points.”
Nelson was especially impressive, winning 6-0, 6-0 in both matches, beating Eisenhower’s Sonu Beeram and Franklin’s Alex Dziubek.
Levi Christian and Hayden Liu split their matches at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively. So did the No. 3 doubles tandem of Xander Priest and Noah Sell, who dispatched Eisenhower’s Alexander Diamantopoulos and Joey Prei 6-0, 6-4.
“Levi and Hayden played well all day,” said Nuenthel. “Levi and Hayden actually had a similar scenario in the Franklin match as they both won their first sets, and then their opponents changed the strategy to just be a backboard until we made the mistake, and we didn't know how to adjust to that. Both ended up going to third sets, and we lost both matches in a third set tiebreaker. Xander [and] Noah also played well on Saturday and were really impressive in their first match. The second match they also played well. It's just that some points didn't go our way and we'll learn from that.”
Waunakee’s other doubles teams, the No. 1 pairing of George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth and the No. 2 tandem of Aidan Schmalz and Joey Dettor, ran into some stiff competition.
“George [and] Jaxon and Aiden [and] Joey both had tough matches at 1 and 2 doubles and it's good to have those matches early in the season so we can learn and get better for the end of the season,” said Nuenthel. “At 1 doubles, both our opponents are state caliber teams, and I thought we hung with them in every game, which is what I like to see from our 1 doubles. They will be getting the best doubles team of every school, and I have yet to see one of them blow us off the court. The biggest thing for us is confidence and that will come the more matches we play. The same thing goes with Aiden/Joey, as they had two close matches on Saturday and they keep improving, but the biggest thing is confidence in their doubles play, and not giving up easy free points. Once we fix those two parts these guys will be tough to play against.”
The Warriors were slated to travel to Baraboo on Tuesday, April 12, for the Badger Challenge, before they head to Beaver Dam on Tuesday, April 19, for a conference dual. They have another one scheduled for Thursday, April 21, at Stoughton.