Tyler Nelson keeps moving on up.
Competing at the WIAA Division 1 State boys tennis tournament for a second time, Nelson reached the third round last season. As a junior, he was seeded eighth going in.
Nelson advanced to the second round at state as a freshman.
Waunakee’s No. 1 singles player went 17-4 in 2021, and Nelson could be even better this year.
“Tyler Nelson is a senior that has always been ranked in the top 10 of the state tournaments,” said Warrior Head Coach Chris Nuenthel. “His freshman year he was the ninth seed. His sophomore year they cancelled sports, and then last year he was the eighth seed. He will be looking to improve from last year, so he’s someone to watch this season.”
At state, with the tournament moving from Madison to Eau Claire, Nelson received a bye in the first round and cruised past Hamilton’s Calvin Moore 6-1, 6-3, before he lost in straight sets to Neenah’s Nolan Kubiak. COVID cancelled sports for Nelson’s sophomore year.
Nelson isn’t the only Warrior with big expectations for 2022.
“Caden Collins is another person to watch out for this season, as he just missed out on qualifying for state last season, and will be a person to watch throughout this season,” said Nuenthel, now in his ninth season in Waunakee and his 16th overall as a coach. He’s compiled an 87-43 record while with the Warriors.
2021 was one of the best for Waunakee during Nuenthel’s tenure. The Warriors went 7-0 in Badger North Conference dual meets and took first place at the Badger North Conference Tournament.
Waunakee looks primed for a repeat performance, as the Warriors lost only two letter winners from last year’s club. Eight letter winners return, including eight from the starting lineup.
“I expect our team to be at the top of the conference again this season as we have a strong lineup from the top to the bottom,” said Nuenthel. “Once our positions are set and everyone starts improving throughout our long season the goal is that everyone is ready when postseason comes.”
According to Nuenthel, Waunakee will be the favorite in the newly configured Badger East Conference, but the Warriors will have to fend off a strong Monona Grove team.
With a deep and talented roster, Waunakee will be hard to beat, though. Nuenthel said the Warriors are especially strong in singles play. What about a weakness?
“Doubles but each week we will get better,” said Nuenthel.
The Warriors kick off the 2022 campaign on Friday and Saturday, April 1-2, by taking part in an invitational hosted by Brookfield Central.