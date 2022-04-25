The Waunakee boys’ tennis team is on a roll.
After going 4-0 in duals this past week, the Warriors improved to 7-2 on the season, as their singles and No. 2 doubles team won all their matches.
At No. 1 singles, Tyler Nelson was dominant, cruising to a 4-0 record and losing only one game along the way. He is now 9-0 on the season.
The Warriors were slated to host Milton on Tuesday, April 26, and DeForest on Thursday, April 28, before traveling to Verona on Friday, April 29 and hosting an invitational on Saturday.
Waunakee 6, Beaver Dam 1
The only loss for the Warriors came at No. 1 doubles on April 19, where Beaver Dam stacked the deck.
“Our singles played solid versus Beaver Dam, and they ended up putting their best two players at 1 doubles,” said Waunakee Head Coach Chris Nuenthel. “It was a very close match and a good test for George (Zimbric) and Jaxon (Wipperfurth), but they ended up losing a close three-set match.”
The final score was 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, as the Warriors won the other two doubles matches, with Aiden Schmalz and Joey Dettor taking out Cougar Hoffner and Riley Doyle 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and Xander Priest and Noah Sell winning 6-2, 6-2 overall Evan Stearns and Christopher Braker 6-2, 6-2.
“Our 2 and 3 doubles also played very well in getting their wins,” said Nuenthel.
All Waunakee singles players won in straight sets, with Nelson shutting out Nate Henning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Caden Collins crushed Colin Fister 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, with Levi Christian disposing of Myles Nampel 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles and Hayden Liu blanking Damen Seremet 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
Waunakee 7, Stoughton 0
Again, the Warriors’ singles players didn’t drop a set, with Nelson and Liu winning 6-0, 6-0.
“Everyone played very well against Stoughton and on Thursday we got to finally have some spring weather for a match,” said Nuenthel.
Collins had the toughest match of the day, defeating Nathan Eppler 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.
Christian lost only one game at No. 3 singles in his victory.
All three doubles teams also won in straight sets, with Zimbric and Wipperfurth scored a 6-1, 6-1 victory, Schmalz and Dettor cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win and Priest and Sell took a 6-0, 6-0 decision.
Waunakee 6, Oshkosh West 1
Over the weekend, the Warriors put together a pair of big wins. Oshkosh West was one victim.
“To me this was a pretty impressive 6-1 result against a good young Oshkosh West team,” said Nuenthel. “Their top two singles players were very talented freshman, and I'm glad we had Tyler and Caden to play those two kids. I also thought all of our doubles teams played well against a solid doubles line-up, and 2 and 3 doubles won in third set tiebreakers. I was very pleased with how points and in practice are starting to show and work in match play.”
Nelson put away Jacob Stinski 6-0, 6-0, while Collins defeated Yosef Edsell 6-3, 6-3, Christian powered past Turner Wuest 6-2, 6-3 and Liu won by a score of 6-1, 6-2.
At Nos. 2 and 3 doubles, Schmalz and Dettor survived a tough 6-2 4-6, 10-6 affair, with Priest and Sell also winning, 6-4, 4-6, 10-2.
Waunakee 5, Badger 2
The competition got tougher for the Warriors, but they still prevailed.
They’re only losses came at Nos. 1 and 3 doubles, with both matches going to three sets, while Nelson, Collins, Christian and Liu all won in straight sets, dropping only six total games in the four matches.
“Again, battling a very talented Badger team was a great result for us over the weekend, and our doubles continued to impress,” said Nuenthel. “I was very impressed by 2 doubles Aiden and Joey with a 6-1, 6-1 dominating performance. The last week they have been figuring it out, and if they keep their aggressive play, they will be tough to beat the rest of the season.”