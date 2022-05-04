Taking on all comers, the Waunakee boys’ tennis went 3-0 in dual meets the past week, defeating Milton, DeForest and Verona.
On Tuesday, April 26, the Warriors blanked Milton 7-0, as singles players Tyler Nelson, Caden Collins, Levi Christian and Hayden Liu all won in straight sets, dropping only one game.
The big match of the day came at No. 1 doubles, where Waunakee’s George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth emerged victorious by a 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 score.
“Our 1 doubles got tested in this dual and I'm glad after losing the second set 2-6 they put the past behind them and came out and got back to work winning the third and deciding set 6-1.,” said Warrior Head Coach Chris Nuenthel. “That was Milton's 1 dubs teams first loss.”
The doubles tandems of Aiden Schmalz and Joey Dettor and Xander Priest and Noah Sell won in straight sets.
Waunakee had a similar experience against DeForest on Thursday, April 28, as all singles and doubles teams won in straight sets. The Norskies only took four games off the Warriors.
It was a much closer affair on Friday, April 29, as the Warriors edged Verona 4-3.
“This was a good match up for us and our singles made sure to bring home the victory for us,” said Nuenthel. “I thought all of the flights were spots we should have won, but the spots we didn't were learning opportunities for the doubles.”
Warrior singles players won all their matches, with Nelson, Christian and Liu sweeping the competition in straight sets. The toughest match came at No. 2 singles where Caden Collins outlasted Justin Hutchcoft 6-1, 7-6 (2).
Priest and Sell had a battle at No. 3 doubles, losting 7-6 (6), 1-6, 10-8.