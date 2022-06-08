Waunakee's Tyler Nelson finished out his high school career with a third-place showing at the WIAA Division 1 State Boys Tennis Tournament, held at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. He finished the 2022 campaign with a 29-1 season record.
It’s safe to say that Tyler Nelson has had the greatest season in the history of Waunakee boys’ tennis.
At the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament, held at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison June 2-4, Nelson finished his high school career by finishing third individually.
“Tyler is the first Waunakee boys’ player to be the No. 1 overall seed at the state tournament, first Waunakee boy to podium and get a state medal, and 29-1 is the best record a Waunakee boy's player has had in a season,” said Warriors Head Coach Chris Nuenthel.
After a first-round bye, Nelson won his first three matches at this year’s state tournament, winning all of them in straight sets. He first dispatched Sheboygan North’s Jasper Delasanta 6-0, 6-0, before doing the same to Madison West’s Everett Reid.
Next up was Brookfield Central’s Surya Arvind, as Nelson won by a 6-3, 6-1 score.
Then came Nelson’s first and only loss of the season, as Middleton’s Ethan Bo won by a score of 6-0, 7-5. Nelson bounced back to beat Madison West’s Ethan Yu 6-3, 6-3 to take third.