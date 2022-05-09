Caden Collins was missed.
With the schedule turning more difficult, the Waunakee boys’ tennis team had to go to battle without one of its top singles players.
Others made up for his absence.
“Last week Watertown and Monona Grove were probably the two toughest conference matches, and we had to adjust our lineup with Caden out right now at No. 2 singles,” said Warrior Head Coach Chris Nuenthel. “Both matches we stepped up and played well as a team and are still undefeated in conference.”
Up first was Watertown, as the Warriors took three of four singles matches and two doubles contests on Wednesday, May 4
“I was pleased with our 1-3 singles performances and also how Aiden/Joey played at 2 doubles,” said Nuenthel. “I moved Noah (Sell) from 3 doubles to 4 singles, but with only a short time to practice for the transition against Watertown, who will be seeded second in our conference tournament, it didn't go in our favor.”
Aiden is Aiden Schmalz, and Joey is Joey Dettor. The two combined to win the No. 2 doubles match by a 6-1, 6-2 score over Sean Kelliher and Owen Ziegler. At No. 3 doubles, Xander Priest joined forces with Andrew Meintjes to outlast Jameson Stocks and Gavin Schlender 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-2.
“1 and 3 doubles each had a three=set match where 3 doubles dominated the third set just like the first to win the match,” said Nuenthel. “1 doubles was playing from behind most of the match, which put extra pressure on them, but it's a match I hope to see a re-match of in about a week.”
That was where Waunakee’s George Zimbric and Jason Wipperfurth fell 7-6 (7), 5-7, 6-3.
Tyler Nelson wasted no time dispatching Dylan Geske 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Levi Christian won in straight set 6-1, 6-4 over Owen Harris at No. 2 singles and Hayden Liu rolled over Trevor Bird 6-1, 6-1.
Nelson took charge of his No. 1 singles match against Monona Grove’s Chase Lindwall, setting the tone for Waunakee’s 6-1 victory over the Silver Eagles on Friday, May 6. The top three Warrior singles players were in fine form.
“Again our 1-3 singles were dominant to control this dual, and the most impressive win was Tyler only losing one game to the seventh seed in state last year,” said Nuenthel.
Christian scored a 6-2, 6-3 decision at No. 2 singles, while Liu took care of AJ Nelson 6-0, 6-1.
Waunakee’s doubles lineup stepped up, taking two tough three-setters. Zimbric and Wipperfurth got back to their winning ways, earning a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles, while Schmalz and Dettor fought for a 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 victory.
Priest and Sell teamed up to down Dillon O’Brien and Ben Auby 6-1, 6-3.
“Noah went back to 3 doubles for this dual with Xander and took care of business to stay undefeated in conference play,” said Nuenthel. “1 and 2 doubles played well when they needed to as they both went three sets, but they were probably matches that shouldn't have gone three sets. Both teams will take this as a learning experience to stay focused, positive, and aggressive from the start to the end of the match.”