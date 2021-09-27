Greed was good for the Waunakee High School girls’ tennis team, as the Warriors almost took every possible point in winning the Badger East Conference tournament.
The Warriors secured 38 out of a possible 42 points, giving Waunakee the team championship at Fort Atkinson.
“Overall, I was very happy and impressed with how we practiced during the week and transitioned everything we practiced into our matches on Friday,” said Warrior Head Coach Chris Nuenthel. “The results from Friday show the girls were ready and really wanted this conference title.”
The next closest team to Waunakee was Monona Grove, with 28 points for second.
Claire Jaeger made short work of her competition.
The Warriors go to sub-sectionals on Monday, Oct. 4. They will be held at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, as will sectionals on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Badger East Conference tournament
“At No. 1 singles, Claire was focused all day and proved without a doubt she is the top player in the Badger East Conference,” said Nuenthel. “Three rounds of tennis, she only lost seven games total. That's impressive.”
Gretchen Lee had a tough road, but made it through to win the No. 2 singles flight. Nuenthel said Lee was focused and played very smart, making the necessary adjustments to win.
“She knew with her draw she'd have a tough road playing Watertown in the second round, and Monona Grove in the finals,” said Nuenthel. “Both opponents took Gretchen three sets in the regular season. On Friday, Gretchen got wins over both in straight sets, and of the four sets she won three of them 6-1.”
Ely Liu played well to get to the finals in No 4 singles play, where she fell to Monona Grove’s Ava Lee 6-2, 7-5 in a tight match.
“Even with Ava playing a very smart, error-free match, Ely still had two set points in the second set, but eventually lost the final set 5-7,” said Nuenthel. “Ava and Ely now have a 1-1 record against each other with the potential to play a third time at sub-sectionals.”
At No. 4 singles, Waunakee’s Caitlin Grommon and Monona Grove’s Riley Perkins were on a collision course. Both cruised to the finals and had the best match of the day, according to Nuenthel. Grommon’s first time playing Perkins resulted in a 6-4, 6-1 loss, but
Grommon pushed Perkins this time, barely losing 6-4, 7-5.
“Caitlin made the necessary adjustments from the first time they played, but Riley is a good player and it was a great match,” said Nuenthel.
Jadyn Statz and Danielle Rogers made a statement at No. 1 doubles, according to Nuenthel, only losing six games in three matches, and winning 6-2, 6-0 in the finals against a Monona Grove team that took them to three sets during the regular season.
“They are playing smart and aggressive doubles at the right time of the season,” said Nuenthel.
Anna Loken and Sophie Schnaubelt were just as overpowering at No. 2 doubles, bringing their best at the right time of the season.
Noting that they played aggressive and smart, Nuenthel said, “The second round they played a Watertown team that took them three sets during the regular season, and on Friday, they beat Watertown 6-2, 6-0. They then advanced to the finals to play Monona Grove, who beat Anna and Sophie in three sets earlier. Anna and Sophie, though, kept playing their smart and aggressive style and won 6-2, 6-3 for an impressive win.”
Lexi Opsahl and Simone Nowinski kept their undefeated season alive by defeating DeForest in the finals 6-3, 6-1.
“They are one of the most aggressive No. 3 doubles teams in the state, and it shows since they are now 25-0 on the season,” said Nuenthel.
Waunakee 7, Fort Atkinson 0
In a warm-up before the conference meet, the Warriors took care of Fort Atkinson on Monday, Sept 20.
The Warriors’s singles group of Jaeger, Lee, Liu and Grommon all won in straight sets, losing only two games along the way.
Waunakee’s doubles teams mowed down the opposition in similar fashion, with Rogers and Statz winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Schnaubelt and Loken rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 2 doubles, while Opsahl and Nowinski won handily 6-1, 6-1.