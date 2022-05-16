The boys’ tennis Badger Conference dual season is over, and Waunakee emerged from it unscathed, as the Warriors finished up on May 10 with a 7-0 demolition of Fort Atkinson.
A tougher test awaited them on Thursday, May 12, when Waunakee hosted Nicolet.
“Nicolet is currently ranked ninth in the state ranking, so this was a good test for our team,” said Warrior Head Coach Chris Nuenthel. “We didn't have our full strong singles lineup as Levi (Christian) had to miss this match, but I think if Levi did play, the team score would have been 4-3 us or Nicolet as I thought we matched up well with them.”
As it was, Waunakee dropped a 5-2 decision, as Tyler Nelson and Caden Collins won at Nos. 1 and 2 singles for the Warriors. Nelson cruised past David Jacobs 6-0, 6-0, while Collins also won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4.
“Tyler and Caden were impressive at 1 and 2 singles not losing a set, and I was really happy with how the rest of the team did against that level of competition,” said Nuenthel.
At No. 1 doubles, Waunakee’s George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth bounced back after losing the first set 6-0 to push Nicolet’s Louis McDougall and Alex Aranda in the second before falling 6-4.
“George and Jaxon nearly took Nicolet to a third set tie-break as they got more aggressive and started figuring out what they needed to do against a team like Nicolet,” said Nuenthel. “I hope they take what they learned from that second set into the rest of the season. If they do, they will have a lot of success and at the right time of the year.”
Against Fort Atkinson, Nelson, Christian, Hayden Liu and Noah Sell all won in straight sets, with the four dropping only four total games along the way. Zimbric and Wipperfurth won 6-0, 6-1, while Aiden Schmalz and Joey Dettor blanked Calvin Tamblyn and Will Lemke 6-0, 6-0 and Xander Priest and Andrew Meintjes won by default.
On Friday, May 13, Waunakee hosted a quadrangular that included Sauk Prairie, DeForest and Madison East.
The Warriors blasted Sauk Prairie and Madison East by identical 7-0 scores. Nelson didn’t lose a game in winning both of his No. 1 singles matches, and neither did Collins. At No. 3 singles, Liu won both of his matches in straight sets, dropping only one game. Meintjes was awarded a win at No. 4 singles against Sauk by default, before dispatching Madison East’s Liam Larsen 6-1, 6-1.
Waunakee’s doubles tandems of Zimbric-Wipperfurth, Schmalz-Dettor and Priest-Sell all won in straight sets over Sauk Prairie’s teams, giving up only three games.
They had a more difficult time with Madison East’s doubles teams, but all three of the Warriors’ tandems won in straight sets.
After going to Fort Atkinson on Friday for the conference tournament, Waunakee begins postseason play on May 23 by hosting subsectionals. The Warriors then host sectionals on May 25.