The snow came on Day 2 and brought an early end to the Coach’s Classic boys’ tennis tournament – hosted by Brookfield Central.
Before the weather turned ugly, Waunakee split its two dual matches, edging a tough Kenosha Indian Trails team 4-3 and then falling to Middleton 6-2 on Friday
The Warriors were supposed to play Nicolet next. That match will be rescheduled.
“So, Friday we started the 32-team tournament as the 18th seed and played the 15th seeded Kenosha Indian Trails in the first round,” said Warrior Head Coach Chris Nuenthel. “We beat Kenosha Indian Trails, which was a great team win, 4-3.”
Waunakee cruised through most of the singles matches against Kenosha Indian Trail, as Tyler Nelson won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles over Kristian Blagoev.
“Tyler had the toughest match at 1 singles, where he played a kid who ended up finishing in the top 8 in State last year,” said Nuenthel. “Tyler played very well, smart and didn't let Kristain get any momentum. Tyler started with the lead and always made Kristian play from behind.”
At No. 3 singles, Levi Christian won in straight sets 6-2, 6-0 over Zander Feudner, and Hayden Liu topped Colin McGee at No. 4 singles 6-1, 6-4.
“Levi and Hayden at 3 and 4 singles played steady and smart to start their season on a winning note,” said Nuenthel.
The key match came at No. 3 doubles, where Waunakee’s Xander Priest and Noah Sell defeated Kevin Chlastawa and Liam von Ellm 6-3, 6-2.
“Xander and Noah at 3 doubles was a big win for us in doubles, especially playing their first match together,” said Nuenthel. “The 4-3 win over Kenosha Indian Trails then allowed us to play the No. 2 ranked Middleton.”
Against the Cardinals, Nelson had Waunakee’s lone win, taking the No. 1 singles match over Ian Connell 6-1, 6-4.
“Middleton is very solid and deep as a team as we lost 1-6,” said Nuenthel. “Tyler at 1 singles again played very well and didn't let up at any point to allow Ian any chance to come back.”
The losses piled up for Waunakee from that point on, but the scores weren’t indicative of the Warriors’ play.
“I know the scores don't reflect how close the matches were, but we had matches at especially 2 singles with Caden (Collins), 4 singles with Hayden (Liu), and 1 doubles with George (Zimbric0/Jaxon (Wipperfurth), and 2 doubles with Aiden (Schmalz)/Joey (Dettor), where most of the games went deuce and if we win even half of those deuce games those sets are a lot closer and Middleton is feeling some pressure,” said Nuenthel. “It was our first very strong test of the year, and I'm glad we have five days of practice after that match as it's still fresh in my mind what to work on.”
On Saturday, April 9, Waunakee heads to a quadrangular at the Greendale Village Club, which starts at 9 a.m.