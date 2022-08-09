Finding a chink in the Waunakee girls’ tennis team’s armor is next to impossible.
Once again, the loaded Warriors are the odds-on favorites to win the Badger East Conference title, although Monona Grove and DeForest are expected to give them a run for their money.
Chris Nuenthel, who’s compiled a 106-62 record in his nine years with Waunakee, feels pretty good about the Warriors’ chances of defending the league championship, even though he’s still getting familiar with this year’s crop of newcomers.
“Our team this year should be strong with the returning players from last season, and then also with the returning top JV and strong freshman class to fill in spots from graduating seniors,” said Nuenthel. “Right now, there are so many unknowns since we have not had a practice or tryouts yet, but one thing that is certain is our depth of talent will be one of our strengths with our lineup.”
There’s business to attend to early on for Nuenthel.
“Our first goal is to get our lineup set the first week of practice, go into our first few tournaments with that lineup, and make sure the girls all get comfortable with where they are and look to improve each match to be better than the previous match,” said Nuenthel.
Two of the Warriors’ doubles tandems figure to lead the way.
“Gretchen Lee and Claire Jaeger at doubles along with Simone Nowinski and Sophie Schnaubelt at doubles will be two strong teams to watch this season,” said Nuenthel.
There’s plenty of options for Nuenthel to choose from for both singles and doubles spots with the Warriors.
“Our strength will be our depth of talent in both singles and doubles with our lineup,” said Nuenthel.
Waunakee will have to sort things out quickly. The early part of the schedule is daunting.
“One of our weaknesses at the start of the season might be some new inexperienced players to our varsity lineup, but after the first few matches, I hope everyone starts getting comfortable in their roles,” said Nuenthel. “We play some very highly ranked and experienced teams to start our season, so it is a good test out of the gate for us.”
Facing strong competition right away should serve the Warriors well, as they look to keep improving for a late-season surge.
“I’m very excited as I think other coaches are that we get to have our combined big two-day conference tournament at Nielsen again,” said Nuenthel. “For the East Division, I think Monona Grove and DeForest will both be good teams to be in the conference title talks. Both have young rosters with very good talent, so it will be interesting for both teams this season.”
Waunakee opens the season with a quadrangular on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Arrowhead. Divine Savior Holy Angels and Whitefish Bay will also be there.