They all went down fighting.
The two doubles teams the Waunakee girls’ tennis team sent to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament experienced all the ebbs and flows of high-level competition last week at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
With a first-round bye, the Warriors’ No. 1 doubles tandem of Claire Jaeger and Gretchen Lee (28-5) went into the second round looking to take care of Manitowoc Lincoln’s Taylor Peterson and Hannah Dvorak. They were a tough out, but Jaeger and Lee persevered, winning 6-4, 7-6 (0).
“Against Lincoln they played tentatively and to Lincoln's credit they played very aggressively,” said Chris Nuenthel, Waunakee’s head coach. “Lincoln got up 3-1 in the first set as they weren't missing much and we weathered the storm, stayed calm, and won the next five of six games to win the set 6-4. The second set started off pretty much the same, and we were actually down 5-6 when Claire and Gretchen picked the aggressive net play and won the last 11 of 12 points of the match.”
In the third round, Jaeger and Lee ran into Kettle Moraine’s Maddie Blanchard and Alison Abhold, who defeated the Waunakee pair 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.
“Kettle Moraine then ended up taking sixth place at state,” said Nuenthel. “In the next round we had a slow start with uncharacteristic errors and lost the first set 2-6. I was proud of Claire and Gretchen for fighting the start of the second set and taking the second set 6-4. The tiebreaker started off well in our favor as we came out aggressive and got up 4-1, but then a few mistakes, good aggressive shots by Kettle Moraine, and we ended up losing the tiebreaker 6-10.”
Lee talked about the rollercoaster of emotions.
“With all the nerves involved, I think I played well,” said Lee. “Claire and I really came alive in the 10-point tie break against Lincoln when we shut them out 7-0. As for the Kettle Moraine match, I felt a bit more challenged. A lot was at stake. In order to place, we needed to win. When we lost the first set, Claire and I tried to find it in us to come back, and we did. After winning the second set, we moved into a tie break, where we fell short 6-10.”
It was a disappointing end, but Lee looked for the silver lining.
“I was bummed in the moment, but looking back at it all, I’m so proud of what Claire and I have accomplished this season,” said Lee. “Playing at state alongside my best friend was something I’ll always remember. My favorite highlight was looking up at our cheering section after a big point and seeing how many people came to support the two of us those two days.”
Nuenthel marveled at what they accomplished in 2022.
“These two had such a great season, and I told them they need to keep their head up for what they did this year,” said Nuenthel.
As special qualifiers, Sophie Schnaubelt and Simone Nowinski (23-9), the Warriors’ No. 2 doubles team, played as if they had nothing to lose. They pushed Kettle Moraine’s Josie Sueflohn and Brooke Graf to the brink before falling 6-4, 4-6, 14-12.
“It was a very intense, exciting match, and we came up a two points short in the end,” said Nuenthel. “That same Kettle Moraine team almost beat the team the next round (Cedarburg) that ended up the state runner-up. Both sets were just back and forth, and we were actually up 4-3 in the first set and Kettle Moraine won the next three close games to win the first set. The second set was more of the same and when we got up 4-3 in this set, we played more aggressively and closed out the set 6-4. The tiebreaker was back and forth until Kettle Moraine got up 9-7 with two match points, and then we stayed calm and got the score back to 9-9 and actually went up 10-9 with a match point. We couldn't convert on that point, and we lost a heart breaker 12-14. They should be very proud of how they played in the state match.”
Nowinski was just happy to have a chance to keep playing.
“After losing at sub-sectionals, I thought my high school tennis career was over,” said Nowinski. “I knew I had a chance to qualify through a special qualifier, but I didn't think my chances were that high. So, when I first saw coach Chris’ email informing Sophie and me that we qualified, playing at state meant something more to me. Experiencing the buzz of the spectators