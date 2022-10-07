Waunakee’s No. 1 doubles tandem of Claire Jaeger and Gretchen Lee is headed to the WIAA Division State Girls’ Tennis Tournament. Jaeger and Lee went 3-0 at Wednesday’s La Crosse Central sectional to emerge as sectional champions. They defeated Onalaska’s Campbell Nitti and Summer Nicolai 6-0, 6-0, before dispatching Madison East’s Tyra Gustavson and Molly Ryan 6-3, 6-4 and outlasting Middleton’s Ashley Andler and Amy Liu 6-4, 1-6, 10-2.
They eased through subsectionals on Monday with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Sauk Prairie’s Ava Andres and Lily Fauerbach.
At sectionals, they won by a similar score over Onalaska’s Campbell Nitti and Summer Nicolai, but Lee and Jaeger had a tougher time with Madison West’s Tyra Gustavson and Molly Ryan 6-3, 6-4. Then, it was time to face Middleton’s Ashley Ander and Amy Li. Lee and Jaeger were tested but battled to a 6-4, 1-6, 10-2 win.
Ryan Hoopes also reached sectionals, after blanking Madison Memorial’s Lila Olson 6-0, 6-0 and then surviving a 5-7, 7-6 (5), 10-8 skirmish with Madison West’s Sarah Goetz.
Competing at sectionals, Hoopes dropped a close fight to La Crosse Central’s Mari Klyose 7-6 (8), 6-3. However, Hoopes recovered for a 6-2, 6-0 win over Onalaska’s Gaonou Her to take third place.
Eli Liu won her first match at subsectionals 6-2, 6-0 over Sauk Prairie’s Emilia Page, but Liu lost to Madison West’s Greta Becker 6-0, 6-0.
Also, at subsectionals, Waunakee’s No. 2 doubles team of Sophie Schnaubelt and Simone Nowinski defeated Sauk Prairie’s Ayla Sorg and Olivia Wilkinson 6-2, 6-0, but the Waunakee pair lost to Madison West’s Emily Goetz and Isabelle Gao 6-3, 6-3.
Taylor Copeland and Nadia Chaudhary saw their seasons end at subsectionals with a 6-1, 6-3 loss to Verona’s Morgan Witkowski and Zoe Strunz 6-1, 6-3.