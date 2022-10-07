Jaeger and Lee are going to state!

Waunakee’s No. 1 doubles tandem of Claire Jaeger and Gretchen Lee is headed to the WIAA Division State Girls’ Tennis Tournament. Jaeger and Lee went 3-0 at Wednesday’s La Crosse Central sectional to emerge as sectional champions. They defeated Onalaska’s Campbell Nitti and Summer Nicolai 6-0, 6-0, before dispatching Madison East’s Tyra Gustavson and Molly Ryan 6-3, 6-4 and outlasting Middleton’s Ashley Andler and Amy Liu 6-4, 1-6, 10-2.

 Contributed

