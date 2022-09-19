Hoopes with the forehand return

Waunakee’s No. 4 singles player Ryan Hoopes hits a return in the Warriors’ 4-3 conference dual meet victory over Monona Grove on Thursday.

 By Calahan Steed

It was a mixed bag of results for the Waunakee girls’ tennis team last week.

Taking four of six dual meets, the Warriors blanked Watertown, Sun Prairie West and Green Bay Southwest. And a 7-0 loss to the home team at the Madison West Invitational wasn’t as bad as it looked.