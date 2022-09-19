It was a mixed bag of results for the Waunakee girls’ tennis team last week.
Taking four of six dual meets, the Warriors blanked Watertown, Sun Prairie West and Green Bay Southwest. And a 7-0 loss to the home team at the Madison West Invitational wasn’t as bad as it looked.
“This was a lot closer than the final score indicated, and the main difference was we played five tiebreakers as a team and lost all five tiebreakers,” said Chris Nuenthel, head coach of the Warriors. “At 4 singles and 2 doubles, if we win those first set tiebreakers, the matches wouldn't even have gone to a third set. West is a very good team, and we played them tough. I'm proud of our efforts, and we'll learn from this experience, so when we see them again we'll be better than yesterday.”
In singles play, Waunakee’s Ryan Hoopes battled before ultimately falling to Sarah Goetz 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-6 at No. 4 singles, while Gretchen Lee and Claire Jaeger played Tyra Gustavson and Molly Ryan tough at No. 1 doubles in a 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 defeat.
Waunakee’s Sophie Schnaubelt and Simone Nowinski couldn’t quite overcome Emily Goetz and Isabelle Gao in the first set, and in the end, they lost to Madison West’s No. 2 doubles team 7-6 (3), 2-6, 10-5.
Waunakee 7, Watertown 0
The Warriors won all matches in straight sets, with Anna Loken taking the closest one at No. 1 singles by a 6-3, 6-3 score.
Hoopes defeated Maddy Braatz at No. 4 singles 6-1, 6-4, as Caroline Lee (No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-3) and Ely Liu (No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-0) also won for the Warriors.
Gretchen Lee and Jaeger cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles, while Schnaubelt and Nowinski blitzed Alora Thomas and Abby Murray 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. Also, Taylor Copeland and Nadia Chaudhary defeated Sophie Doornek and Tahlia Koehler 6-1, 6-4.
Waunakee 4, Monona Grove 3
Scoring wins in all three doubles matches, plus Hoopes’ 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 4 singles, the Warriors pulled out a close conference dual meet against Monona Grove.
Lee and Jaeger closed out Kate Walsh and Riley Perkins 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, while Schnaubelt and Nowinski shut out Ryn Bussan and Leena Rathgeber 6-0, 6-0, and Copeland and Chaudhary outlasted Molly Stebbins and Jordyn Godfrey 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
The match was overshadowed by the death of Monona Grove coach Charles Pyng.
Madison West Invite
Wins at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles weren’t enough for the Warriors in a dual loss to Eau Claire Memorial at the Madison West Invite
Lee and Jaeger dispatched Kimberly Harvey and Livy Parrett at No. 1 doubles by a 6-4, 6-2 score, while Schnaubelt and Nowinski rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Brianna Fletcher and Katie Wilson at No. doubles.
The Warriors took care of Sun Prairie West 7-0 at the meet, spread over Friday and Saturday. Loken, Lee, Schnaubelt and Nowinski dropped a total of three games in winning their singles matches in straight sets.
Gretchen Lee teamed with Liu at No. 1 doubles and won by default, while Jaeger and Hoopes combined to win 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles and Chaudhary and Carly Hottman formed the No. 3 doubles tandem, winning 6-1, 6-0 over Sadie Segura and Ishani Padmanaban.
In similar fashion, the Warriors blew out Green Bay Southwest, as Loken, Lee, Liu and Hoopes were dominant. All four singles players won in straight sets, losing only five games between them.
The tandems of Lee and Jaeger, Schnaubelt and Nowinski and Copeland and Chaudhary all won in straight sets.