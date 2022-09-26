Make some room in the trophy case at Waunakee High School for more Warrior girls’ tennis hardware.
Competing in the Badger Conference Tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison on Friday and Saturday, Waunakee won the Badger East title and finished second to Edgewood overall.
Waunakee’s doubles teams made their mark, with two earning conference titles.
“I was very happy that all our doubles teams got to the finals and both teams of Claire/Gretchen and Sophie/Simone were crowned champs winning in straight sets in the finals,” said Nuenthel.
The Warriors’ No. 1 doubles tandem of Claire Jaeger and Gretchen Lee got a first-round bye, before dispatching Sauk Prairie’s Ava Andres and Lily Fauerbach 6-2, 6-0 and beating Edgewood’s Sam Buchner and Katie Kohls 6-2, 6-4. In the finals, Jaeger and Lee cruised past Monona Grove’s Kate Walsh and Riley Perkins 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 2 doubles, Sophie Schnaubelt and Simone Nowinski were seeded No. 2 and opened play by rolling through Baraboo’s Rachel Nelson and Rachel Wieczorak 6-2, 6-0. They were just as dominant against Oregon’s Sydney Zurawik and Jaqlin Jenkins 6-2, 6-1. Schnaubelt and Nowinski won by a similar score over DeForest’s Lily Finnegan and Carley O’Connor, and took care of Edgewood’s No. 2 doubles team 6-1, 7-5 in the finals.
With wins over Portage’s Jackie Jamison and Mia Rataczak and DeForest’s Ella Volz and Reanna Schmidt, Waunakee’s Nadia Chaudhary and Taylor Copeland reached the third round, where they knocked off Fort Atkinson’s Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert in a tough three-setter 6-2, 3-6, 10-7. Chaudhary and Copeland’s finals match ended in a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Edgewood’s Grace Imhoff and Molly Poehling.
There were some strong singles performances as well.
“Everyone played well, and I was really impressed with how Ryan Hoopes at No. 4 singles has been playing for the last week,” said Waunakee Head Coach Chris Nuenthel. “In the semi-finals she had to play Grace (Galbraith) from DeForest, which Ryan lost to her earlier in the year 6-1, 6-2. On Saturday, she pushed Grace and put a lot of pressure on her moving her around and being more consistent and beat Grace 6-3, 6-3. That is Grace's first loss of the season.”
At No. 3 singles, Ely Liu made it all the way to the finals, where she fell 6-3, 6-2 to Monona Grove’s Marissa Light. Liu defeated Edgewood’s Lucy Herlitzka in the third round 3-6, 6-1, 10-4.
“Ely also had a great tournament and the tougher draw having Edgewood on her side to play in the semi-finals, but she beat Edgewood again in three sets, but lost to eventual champion Monona Grove in the finals,” said Nuenthel.
Hoopes downed Galbraith in the third round 6-3, 6-3 to move on to the finals at No. 4 finals. She also won 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round over Taylor Jacobson and then defeated Oregon’s Lola Brochetti 6-2, 6-0 to earn a match against Galbraith. In the finals, Liu dropped a 6-1, 7-5 decision to Edgewood’s Hannah Poehling.
Waunakee totaled 14 points to win the Badger East title, as DeForest finished second with 11. In the overall tournament, the Warriors took second with 38 points, as Edgewood finished first with 44.
Waunakee 6, Fort Atkinson 1
On Monday, Sept. 19, the Warriors made it a memorable Senior Night, with Chaudhary and Copeland falling in what was the match of the night.
“Everyone played well and our 3 doubles had a tough match against a team that was 18-3 going into that match,” said Nuenthel. “I like how we rebounded in the second set to take it, and then Fort played a perfect third set tiebreak to take the match.”
Going up against Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert, Chaudhary and Copeland lost the first set 7-5 but bounced back to win the next one 6-4. The third set went to Fort, though, by a score of 10-5.
All four singles players won their matches in straight sets, led by Anna Loken at No. 1 singles, who defeated Sierra Jelinek 6-1, 6-0. Caroline Lee (6-2, 6-2, No. 2), Liu (6-0, 6-4, No. 3) and Hoopes (6-1, 6-0, No. 4) also emerged victorious.
Lee and Jaeger crushed Hilde Rue and Lizzie Adelmeyer 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and Schnaubelt and Nowinski blanked Maya Nysted and Leah Kincaid 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.