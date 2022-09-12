Rival DeForest fell to the Waunakee girls’ tennis team. So did five other teams, as the Warriors went 6-for-6 in its most recent dual matches.
Against the Norskies, on Thursday, Sept. 8, it was the Warriors’ doubles teams that lifted Waunakee to a 5-2 victory, winning all three matches in straight sets.
“I was really happy our doubles were able to sweep Deforest, and our singles played well, too,” said Chris Nuenthel, head coach of the Warriors.
At No. 1 doubles, Gretchen Lee and Claire Jaeger cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Sophia Golliher and Marin Catencamp, while Waunakee’s No. 2 doubles tandem of Sophie Schnaubelt and Simone Nowinski downed Carley O’Connor and Lily Finnegan 7-5, 6-4. Taylor Copeland and Nadia Chaudhary also won at No. 3 doubles for the Warriors, topping Elizabeth Volz and Reanna Schmidt 6-2, 7-5.
DeForest and Waunakee split the singles matches, with Caroline Lee pulling out a 6-4, 4-6, 10-4 decision at No. 2 singles over Kaiya Hegarty and Ely Liu winning 6-4, 6-1 over Joanna Wells at No. 3 singles.
Two days earlier, the Warriors dispatched Milton 6-1, with the only loss coming at No. 1 singles. It was an interesting match, though, as Anna Loken and Annika Ahlstrom played three sets.
“Overall, we played well and our only loss was at 1 singles where Anna had a slow start losing the first five games of the match, but then re-grouped to win the next three,” said Nuenthel. “But then Annika closed out the first set. Anna took the second set, and then it came down to a third tiebreaker where Annika was too consistent and won the match. Everyone else played well, but our 3 doubles was tested having to win two tiebreakers to win their match.”
Copeland and Chaudhary battled to a 7-6 (12), 3-6, 10-7 win, with Waunakee’s other doubles teams of Gretchen Lee and Jaeger and Schnaubelt and Nowinski winning their matches. Schnaubelt and Nowinski didn’t drop a game.
Caroline Lee, Liu and Ryan Hoopes won their singles matches in straight sets.
On Friday and Saturday, Waunakee hosted its invitational. The Warriors started it off by defeating Sauk Prairie 6-1, with Gretchen Lee and Jaeger winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Caroline Lee rallying for a 3-6, 6-2, 10-8 victory at No. 2 singles. Liu and Hoopes dropped only one game between them in their singles wins.
The Warriors reshuffled their lineup in a 7-0 win over West De Pere on Saturday, as Jaeger moved to No. 1 singles and won by a score of 6-2, 6-2. Schnaubelt and Nowinski were promoted to No. 1 doubles and they emerged with a 6-2, 6-4 victory. Loken teamed with Caroline Lee at No. 2 doubles, where they defeated Josie Crandall and Brianna Haen 6-0, 6-1. Gretchen Lee played No. 2 singles, earning a 6-2, 6-2 win.
Waunakee also edged Madison Memorial, with Gretchen Lee and Claire Jaeger and Schnaubelt and Nowinski winning their doubles matches. Schnaubelt and Nowinski outlasted Elfin Wiriyan and Cora Smith 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.
Liu and Hoopes scored wins in singles play to push Waunakee over the top.
Ending a long week of matches, the Warriors turned back Verona 5-2, as Caroline Lee, Liu and Hoopes all scored wins in singles play, while Gretchen Lee and Claire Jaeger and Schnaubelt and Nowinski won in straight sets in doubles matches.
“I was happy to take three of the four singles and two of the three doubles from Verona,” said Nuenthel.
After hosting Watertown on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Warriors head to Monona Grove on Thursday, Sept. 15, and will take part in the Madison West Invite on Friday and Saturday.