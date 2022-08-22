The tiebreakers didn’t go their way.
That was the story for the Waunakee girls’ tennis team’s Madison vs. Milwaukee Invite experience. At the Stevens Point Invitational, Ely Liu and the Warriors’ No. 2 doubles tandem of Sophie Schuabelt and Simone Nowinski had an enjoyable trip.
At the Stevens Point Invite on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Waunakee went 2-1 as a team.
“We had undefeated results from 3 singles Ely Liu and also 2 doubles Simone and Sophie, who also didn't lose a set on the day,” said Waunakee Head Coach Chris Nuenthel. “I was very pleased with our results on the day because as a team we kept getting better and getting more comfortable in what we need to do to get better.”
In Round 1, the Warriors blanked Onalaska 7-0, as Liu outlasted Sofia Tak in a tough three-setter, emerging with a 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 decision. At No. 4 singles, Ryan Hoopes also survived a three-set match, eventually winning 2-6, 6-3, 10-6 over Gaonou Her, while Anna Loken and Caroline Lee won in straight sets for Waunakee at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively.
Gretchen Lee and Claire Jaeger cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles for Waunakee, with Schnaubelt and Nowinski downing Gabi Anderson and Zoe Brorson 6-3, 6-0. Taylor Copeland and Nadia Chaudhary fought to a 7-5, 7-6 (3) win at No. 3 doubles.
In a tight dual against De Pere, Waunakee fell 4-3, despite straight-set wins by Liu and Hoopes at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively. Schnuabelt and Nowinski stayed perfect on the day with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win at No. 2 doubles over Reagan Olm and Sophie Sonnenberg.
The Warriors turned the tables against SPASH, edging the home team 4-3. Liu and Lee won in straight sets in singles play, while Gretchen Lee and Jaeger took care of Berit Borgnes and Caroline Blakeman 6-2, 6-1 in No. 1 doubles play and Schnaubelt and Nowinski also won in straight sets.
Madison vs. Milwaukee Invite
The Warriors went 1-4 on Friday and Saturday, but that tally didn’t tell the whole story. The competition was tough.
“As a team we lost two third-set breakers with Nicolet, and if we win those, we beat Nicolet as a team, and same with Homestead as we lost a tiebreaker at 3 doubles that was very important,” said Nuenthel. “All the results from this weekend [show] we are learning and growing, and it will make us better when we start our conference matches next week.”
Cedarburg scored a 7-0 win over Waunakee, as Liu and Gretchen Lee and Jaeger came close to winning in three sets. At No. 1 doubles, Lee and Jaeger lost a 3-6, 6-1, 11-9 battle to Carly O’Leary and Zoe Larson, while Liu took Lauren O’Leary to the brink in a 2-6, 6-3, 10-7 defeat.
Gretchen Lee and Jaeger made quick work of Nicolet’s Emma Kappel and Amelia Ansay 6-4, 6-1 in No. 1 doubles, while Liu ended up winning 6-0, 2-6, 10-3 at No. 3 singles. Caroline Lee lost a heartbreaker to Julia Jungers 6-3, 1-6, 10-7 at No. 2 singles, as Schnaubelt and Nowinski battled Hannah Kimmel and Ady Aranda to a 6-3, 3-6, 10-2 loss.
Next up was Homestead, as the Warriors fell 4-3, despite wins by Gretchen Lee and Jaeger (3-6, 6-1, 10-4) at No. 1 doubles and Schnaubelt and Nowinski (1-6, 7-5, 11-9) at No. 2 doubles, plus Liu’s 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory at No. 3 singles.
It was a different story against Oak Creek, as Waunakee took out its frustrations in a 7-0 win. Loken, Caroline Lee, Liu and Hoopes all won in straight sets in singles play, as did the doubles teams of Gretchen Lee and Jaeger, Schnaubelt and Nowinski and Copeland and Chaudhary. The Schnaubelt-Nowinski and Copeland-Chaudhary tandems didn’t drop a game against Oak Creek’s Nos. 2 and 3 doubles teams.
Liu also won 6-0, 6-0.
Up next for Waunakee are home duals against Stoughton on Thursday, Aug. 25, and Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Aug. 30.