A year ago, the Waunakee girls’ tennis team dominated the Badger East Conference.
Again, observers believe the Warriors will be fighting for the league title with Monona Grove.
But, DeForest could throw a wrench into everybody’s plans. Rivals Waunakee and the Norskies will do battle on DeForest’s courts on Thursday, Sept. 8, and the match could go a long way to determine who wins the conference championship.
“I think we will be a tough conference contender this year – although Waunakee and Monona Grove are always really tough teams to beat,” said Norski Head Coach Kristin Pachal, prior to the 2022 season. “It seems they are strong every single year. I strongly believe that we will be in the mix this year.”
So far, DeForest is off to a good start this season, taking two duals against La Crosse Logan and La Crosse Central in a meet in La Crosse, as the Norskies edged Central 4-3 a tightly contested match-up. The Norskies also decimated Baraboo 7-0 in a dual.
DeForest’s lineup has been tinkering with its lineup in the early going, although Chloe Knutson appears entrenched at No. 1 singles. While she’s also played some doubles for the Norskies, Kaiya Hegarty is usually DeForest’s No. 2 singles player, with Grace Galbraith, Carly O’Connor, Joanna Wells and Lily Finnegan also having played singles this season.
The doubles tandems of Marin Catencamp and Sophia Golliher and Elizabeth Volz and Reanna Schmidt are pretty well set for the Norskies, as Finnegan and O’Connor have also teamed up in doubles play for DeForest.
Waunakee has faced a gauntlet of some of the state’s best programs in the early going. Still feeling the sting of a tough recent loss to Edgewood in a duel of last season’s top Badger West and East squads, the Warriors then went out and dismantled Stoughton 7-0.
Waunakee’s No. 1 doubles team of Claire Jaeger and Gretchen Lee has been impressive, with a big win over Arrowhead’s Hannah Cady and Jane Berglin already on their resume this season. Cady and Berglin were seeded No. 2 at state a year ago.
Sophie Schnaubelt and Simone Nowinski have been solid at No. 2 doubles. The same goes for Taylor Copeland and Nadia Chaudhary at No. 3 doubles.
Waunakee’s top singles player, Anna Loken, has stood toe-to-toe with some of the state’s top player so far in 2022, with Caroline Lee, Ely Liu and Ryan Hoopes all turning in strong performances this season in singles play. Liu is Waunakee’s No. 3 player, and she’s been able to win some tough three-setters already in 2022.
