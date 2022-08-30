Lee backhands a return
Gretchen Lee prepares to hit a backhand return for the Waunakee girls’ tennis team’s No. 1 doubles team in the Warriors’ Badger East Conference opening dual meet against Stoughton on Thursday at Ripp Park. Lee and Jaeger won in straight sets, as Waunakee blanked the Vikings 7-0.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

A year ago, the Waunakee girls’ tennis team dominated the Badger East Conference.

Again, observers believe the Warriors will be fighting for the league title with Monona Grove.