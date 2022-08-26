Claire Jaeger blasts a serve for the Waunakee girls’ tennis team’s No. 1 doubles team in the Warriors’ Badger East Conference opening dual on Thursday. Jaeger teamed with Gretchen Lee to win in straight sets, as the Warriors defeated Stoughton 7-0.
Gretchen Lee prepares to hit a backhand return for the Waunakee girls’ tennis team’s No. 1 doubles team in the Warriors’ Badger East Conference opening dual meet against Stoughton on Thursday at Ripp Park. Lee and Jaeger won in straight sets, as Waunakee blanked the Vikings 7-0.
Part of Waunakee’s No. 2 doubles tandem, Simone Nowinski prepares to serve against a team from Stoughton in the Warriors’ Badger East Conference opening dual meet against the Vikings on Thursday at Ripp Park. Nowinski and Sophie Schnaubelt didn’t drop a game in their win.
Claire Jaeger blasts a serve for the Waunakee girls’ tennis team’s No. 1 doubles team in the Warriors’ Badger East Conference opening dual on Thursday. Jaeger teamed with Gretchen Lee to win in straight sets, as the Warriors defeated Stoughton 7-0.
Gretchen Lee prepares to hit a backhand return for the Waunakee girls’ tennis team’s No. 1 doubles team in the Warriors’ Badger East Conference opening dual meet against Stoughton on Thursday at Ripp Park. Lee and Jaeger won in straight sets, as Waunakee blanked the Vikings 7-0.
Part of Waunakee’s No. 2 doubles tandem, Simone Nowinski prepares to serve against a team from Stoughton in the Warriors’ Badger East Conference opening dual meet against the Vikings on Thursday at Ripp Park. Nowinski and Sophie Schnaubelt didn’t drop a game in their win.
In a Badger Conference crossover meet, the Crusaders downed the Waunakee girls’ tennis team 5-2 on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in a battle between last season’s first-place teams from the West and East divisions. It didn’t matter that the match was played on the Warriors’ home courts.
“Edgewood came to Ripp Park to make a point they are the better team in the Badger Conference and after the match I can't disagree,” said Waunakee Head Coach Chris Nuenthel. “They wanted it more than we did.”
While the Warriors’ No. 1 doubles team of Gretchen Lee and Claire Jaeger dominated their match against Samantha Buchner and Katie Kohls 6-0, 6-0, but Waunakee lost at Nos. 1, 2 and 4 singles.
“Our 1, 2, and 4 singles combined only got three games, and we need to improve on that,” said Nuenthel. “I was impressed with 1 doubles as they set the tone early, and you could tell they didn't want to lose a game to make a statement in our conference.”
At No. 3 singles, Waunakee’s Ely Liu outlasted Lucy Herlitzka 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-2, but the Warriors’ Nos. 2 and 3 doubles tandems lost in a pair of upsets.
“Ely at 3 singles played well to battle out a three-set win and never showed any negative emotion, which was to her advantage as she dominated the third set tie-breaker,” said Nuenthel. “I personally felt our 2 and 3 doubles were the better teams, but the scores showed otherwise, and I give Edgewood a ton of credit to push us and take these matches from us. We need to use this as motivation when we see them again in late September.”
Waunakee 7, Stoughton 0
The Warriors began Badger East Conference play by taking out their frustrations from the Edgewood match out on the Vikings.
All four singles players won in straight sets for Waunakee, with Anna Loken cruising to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Malia Rippe. Caroline Lee followed with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Samantha Weber at No. 2 singles, as Liu rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Eve Wevley. At No. 4 singles, Ryan Hoopes defeated Julia Schaefer 6-1, 6-2.
Waunakee’s doubles tandems were just as dominant, with Lee and Jaeger winning 6-0, 6-2, and the No. 2 team of Sophie Schnaubelt and Simone Nowinski blanking Allison Sankbeil and Alana Ringen 6-0, 6-0. Taylor Copeland and Nadia Chaudhary took care of Allison Kolberg and Lydia Tomczyk 6-2, 6-3.